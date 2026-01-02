Wanna One to reunite on new reality TV show

K-pop project boy group Wanna One will reunite with fans for the first time in a while through a new reality TV program set to air in the first half of this year."The Wanna One members have been considering ways to meet Wannables, and agreed to produce a new reality show, a format most beloved by their fans," an official with the cable music channel Mnet said Friday. Wannable is the name of the group's fandom.The official added that the channel is preparing the show with the aim of releasing it within the first half of the year and details of the show will be announced once fixed.Formed through Mnet's 2017 audition program "Produce 101" season two, Wanna One debuted as an 11-member project group and gained huge popularity with hit songs, like "Energetic" and "Beautiful." The group stood at the forefront of K-pop's third generation alongside two other boy groups, EXO and BTS.With EXO's new album due out this month and BTS' album release planned for March, fans will be able to greet all three of these top-tier acts of the third-generation K-pop in various ways during the first half of the year, whether through new music or on TV.Yonhap