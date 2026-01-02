Young Posse to release new single at end of January
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 14:44
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group Young Posse is set to release a single on Jan. 27, agency DSP Media said Thursday.
A name for the single was not given.
“Shooting for the single’s music video wrapped up recently,” the agency said in a press release.
Later this month, the group will also release a collaboration track with Chinese rapper Benzo.
It will be the group’s first music since its last EP, “Growing Pain pt.1: FREE,” released last August.
Young Posse debuted in 2023 with the EP “Macaroni Cheese.” The quintet consists of members Sunhye, Yeonjung, Jiana, Doeun and Jieun. The group has released songs like “XXL” (2024), “Ate That” (2024) and “Freestyle” (2025).
