 Young Posse to release new single at end of January
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Young Posse to release new single at end of January

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 14:44
Girl group Young Posse [RBW, DSP MEDIA, BEATS ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Young Posse [RBW, DSP MEDIA, BEATS ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group Young Posse is set to release a single on Jan. 27, agency DSP Media said Thursday.
 
A name for the single was not given.
 

Related Article

 
“Shooting for the single’s music video wrapped up recently,” the agency said in a press release.
 
Later this month, the group will also release a collaboration track with Chinese rapper Benzo.
 
It will be the group’s first music since its last EP, “Growing Pain pt.1: FREE,” released last August.
 
Young Posse debuted in 2023 with the EP “Macaroni Cheese.” The quintet consists of members Sunhye, Yeonjung, Jiana, Doeun and Jieun. The group has released songs like “XXL” (2024), “Ate That” (2024) and “Freestyle” (2025).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags young posse single

More in K-pop

Oneus's RBW contract set to end next month but band will continue

Young Posse to release new single at end of January

ITZY's world tour to take place across 9 regions with 12 shows

Man who broke into Nana's home accuses actor of attempted murder, assault

Wanna One to reunite on new reality TV show

Related Stories

Who is Young Posse? The girl group answers in its latest EP.

Young Posse unafraid to show softer, more emotional side with ballad hip-hop album 'Cold'

Young Posse to drop second EP in March

Young Posse to drop 4th EP 'Growing Pain pt.1: Free' on Aug. 14

Young Posse aims to finish 'eating the stage' with new EP 'Ate That'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)