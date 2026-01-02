 'Avatar: Fire And Ash' becomes fastest 2025 film to top 5 million admissions in Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'Avatar: Fire And Ash' becomes fastest 2025 film to top 5 million admissions in Korea

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 11:54 Updated: 02 Jan. 2026, 11:58
Moviegoers purchase tickets at a multiplex cinema in Seoul on Dec. 28, 2025, with a poster for Disney's ″Avatar: Fire And Ash″ displayed on a screen. [YONHAP]

Moviegoers purchase tickets at a multiplex cinema in Seoul on Dec. 28, 2025, with a poster for Disney's ″Avatar: Fire And Ash″ displayed on a screen. [YONHAP]

 
Disney's "Avatar: Fire And Ash" has become the fastest 2025 release to surpass 5 million admissions in Korea, box-office data showed Friday.
 
The sci-fi tentpole drew about 358,000 moviegoers Thursday, taking a 50.7 percent revenue share and maintaining its lead at the local box office, according to the Korean Film Council. The movie's cumulative admissions stood at about 5.01 million as of 7 a.m.

Related Article

 
The third entry in James Cameron's 16-year-old blockbuster franchise reached the 5 million mark in 17 days after its release, two days faster than Disney's popular animated sequel "Zootopia 2" (2025).
 
"Zootopia 2" placed second Thursday with around 137,000 viewers and a 16.2 percent revenue share. It has attracted a total of 7.84 million moviegoers since its local release on Nov. 26.

Yonhap
tags Avatar movie

More in Movies

'Avatar: Fire And Ash' becomes fastest 2025 film to top 5 million admissions in Korea

K-content 2026: The films, series that should be on your radar

Hyun Bin, Seo Ye-jin donate 200 million won to Samsung Medical Center

Familiar voices behind some of Korea's most beloved OSTs return to the charts

Actor Choo Young-woo on his physical and emotional development for his big screen debut

Related Stories

'Avatar: The Way of Water' hits 10 million mark in Korea on Tuesday

'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops local box office on day of release

Production company claims movie 'King of Bath' violates copyrights of webtoon 'God of Bath'

'Avatar' returns to Korea in remastered version later this month

'Avatar: The Way of Water' remains top of box office, 'Hero' lands at No. 2

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)