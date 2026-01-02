'Avatar: Fire And Ash' becomes fastest 2025 film to top 5 million admissions in Korea

Disney's "Avatar: Fire And Ash" has become the fastest 2025 release to surpass 5 million admissions in Korea, box-office data showed Friday.The sci-fi tentpole drew about 358,000 moviegoers Thursday, taking a 50.7 percent revenue share and maintaining its lead at the local box office, according to the Korean Film Council. The movie's cumulative admissions stood at about 5.01 million as of 7 a.m.The third entry in James Cameron's 16-year-old blockbuster franchise reached the 5 million mark in 17 days after its release, two days faster than Disney's popular animated sequel "Zootopia 2" (2025)."Zootopia 2" placed second Thursday with around 137,000 viewers and a 16.2 percent revenue share. It has attracted a total of 7.84 million moviegoers since its local release on Nov. 26.Yonhap