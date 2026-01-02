Actor Byeon Woo-seok donates total of 200 million won to charity to mark new year
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 11:11 Updated: 02 Jan. 2026, 12:00
Actor Byeon Woo-seok donated 100 million won ($69,221) to support girls from low-income households in Korea, marking the start of 2026 with a charitable gesture. Byeon also made an additional 100 million won donation to Severance Hospital.
GFoundation, an international development NGO, said on Thursday that Byeon made the donation to provide menstrual care kits to adolescent girls from low-income households. The kits will include sanitary pads in various sizes, warming packs and feminine hygiene products. The donation will also support sex education programs and renovations to hygiene facilities, including restrooms.
In a statement released by the organization, Byeon said he hoped the contribution would ease the difficulties faced by girls who lack access to basic hygiene products and facilities during their menstrual cycles. He said he wished for them to live their daily lives in a more stable and comfortable environment this year.
Lee Jun-young, an official from GFoundation, thanked Byeon for what he described as a meaningful act of generosity.
“The organization would use the donation responsibly to help ensure that vulnerable girls can protect their basic rights and experience real improvements in their daily lives,” said Lee.
Byeon also made a 100 million won donation to Severance Hospital to mark the new year, the hospital said on Friday. Byeon's donation will be used to support the treatment of pediatric and adolescent patients.
Byeon had previously donated 300 million won to Severance Hospital in 2024, asking that the donation be used to treat pediatric and adolescent patients.
"I am happy to be able to join in supporting young patients to regain their health and help them and their families move toward a happy future," Byeon said in a statement. "I hope that everyone, including pediatric and adolescent patients and their families, will dream of hope as we welcome the new year of 2026."
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
