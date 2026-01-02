K-content 2026: The films, series that should be on your radar
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 07:00
KIM JI-YE
There were no breakout hits like "Squid Game" (2021-25) in 2025, but the year still produced some noticeable successes, such as “The Trauma Code: Heroes Call” (2025), “When Life Gives You Tangerines” (2025) and “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty" (2025).
Looking ahead, 2026 is already shaping up to be a packed year, with some popular series making a comeback, new projects from renowned film directors on the horizon and romance series led by star-studded casts set for release.
The Korea JoongAng Daily has compiled a list of Korean films, TV dramas and streaming platform projects coming out this year that viewers may want to keep an eye on.
For streaming platforms and TVs
'Can This Love Be Translated?'
The upcoming romance series “Can This Love Be Translated?” is set to be the first project to kick off Netflix’s 2026 Korean lineup. The series follows an unexpected romance between Ju Ho-jin, a multilingual translator, and Cha Mu-hee, a globally famous actor.
Actor Kim Seon-ho stars as Ho-jin and Go Youn-jung as Mu-hee. The rom-com is written by renowned screenwriters, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran — known as the Hong Sisters — who have written numerous hit series, including “Hotel del Luna” (2019). Yoo Young-eun directs the project.
“Can This Love Be Translated?” will start airing on Netflix on Jan. 16.
'No Tail to Tell'
Actor Kim Hye-yoon is set to return as a gumiho, a nine-tailed fox from Korean folklore, in the upcoming SBS series “No Tail to Tell.” A gumiho is a mythical creature that can transform into a beautiful woman. It is often depicted to lure men to eat their heart or liver to get the chance to become fully human.
The upcoming series follows Eun-ho, a gumiho who has no desire to become fully human, and Si-yeol, a world-class soccer player, as they meet and their destinies take a turn neither of them expected.
Actor Lomon from “All of Us Are Dead” (2022) is set to play soccer player Si-yeol, alongside Kim portraying Eun-ho. The series will be directed by Kim Jeong-kwon.
The series will also be actor Kim Hye-yoon’s first project since the hit rom-com “Lovely Runner” (2024).
“No Tail to Tell” will air on SBS and will be available on Netflix. The first episode will debut on Jan. 16.
'Perfect Crown'
“Lovely Runner” breakout star Byeon Woo-seok is set to return to screens as a prince in an alternate Korea under a constitutional monarchy in the upcoming MBC series “Perfect Crown.”
Byeon will star next to singer-actor IU. Actors Noh Sang-hyun and Gong Seung-yeon are also set to join the cast.
Set in a fictional monarchical Korea, the show will center on Seong Hee-ju, an ordinary woman from a wealthy chaebol family, and Lee Wan, the King’s second son, whose royal status limits his potential. IU will play Hee-ju, while Byeon takes on the role of Lee Wan.
Directed by Park Joon-hwa, who was behind “Alchemy Souls” (2022-23), MBC’s “Perfect Crown” is scheduled to be released in early 2026 on MBC. It will also be available on Disney+.
'The Remarried Empress'
One of Naver Webtoon’s popular titles, “The Remarried Empress” (2019-), is set to come to life as a Disney+ original series of the same name. The original webtoon has garnered more than 2.6 billion views worldwide as of December 2024.
The series features a star-studded cast, including Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young.
The story revolves around Navier, empress of the East Empire, whose husband Sovieshu demands a divorce after falling for a young runaway slave named Rashta. Things take a quick turn when Navier, instead of despairing, immediately asks to be remarried to Heinrey, the West Empire prince.
It will be directed by Jo Su-won, known for the SBS series “I Can Hear Your Voice" (2013) and “Pinocchio" (2014-15). Shin will portray Empress Navier and Ju will play her husband, Sovieshu. Lee Jong-suk will take on the role of Heinrey and Rashta will be played by Lee Se-young.
The series will debut on Disney+ in late 2026.
'A Shop for Killers' season 2
For fans of the 2024 hit action thriller series “A Shop for Killers,” 2026 may be a year to look forward to as it returns with a new season.
The second season will continue the story of Ji-an, who successfully secured the dangerous inheritance of her uncle Jin-man. However, she once again becomes the target of mysterious killers.
Original cast members Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun and Geum Hannah will return with their roles, joined by new cast members including Korean-Japanese actor Hyunri and Japanese actor Masaki Okada.
Director Lee Kwon, who directed the first season, will once again both direct and write the upcoming season.
The new season will premiere on Disney+ in late 2026.
'All of Us Are Dead' season 2
The hit high school zombie series “All of Us Are Dead” (2022) is expanding its setting to Seoul for its new season.
The first season of the popular zombie action series received worldwide success, amassing over 560 million viewing hours within 28 days of its premiere. It also charted in the Top 10 in over 90 countries.
Set after the zombie outbreak at Hyosan High School, the new season follows survivors struggling with trauma when a fresh wave of infection strikes Seoul.
Returning as survivors of the original Hyosan High School outbreak are actors Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon. The new season also welcomes new cast members Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won and Yoon Ga-i. Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su will again direct the new season.
The series is aimed to be released in 2026 on Netflix.
'Single’s Inferno' season 5
Netflix’s hit matchmaking reality franchise “Single’s Inferno” (2021-) is preparing to heat up this winter once again with its fifth season.
The unscripted series follows fit single men and women seeking love on a deserted island dubbed “Inferno,” where electronics are not allowed, and the cast members have to cook their own meals and find water. Contestants can only leave the island as a couple, earning a night at a luxurious hotel called “Paradise.”
“Single’s Inferno” is the first Korean unscripted original on Netflix to secure a fifth season. The first season debuted in 2021 and became the first Korean unscripted show to enter Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Series chart.
The new season will be helmed by Kim Jae-won, who worked on all the previous seasons, alongside Park Su-ji and Kim Jung-hyun.
The fifth season of “Single’s Inferno” will be aired on Netflix on Jan. 20.
For theaters
'Humint'
“Veteran” (2015) director Ryoo Seung-wan’s next project, “Humint,” is set to be released early this year with a star-studded cast.
The title, “Humint,” is a portmanteau of human and intelligence and refers to people gathering information. The action spy film revolves around the conflicts between South and North Korean spies as they dig into a crime that occurred near Russia’s Vladivostok border.
The film stars actors Zo In-Sung, Park Jeong-min, Park Hae-joon and Nana. Zo will play an official at Korea’s National Intelligence Service, while Park Jeong-min will take the role of a North Korean official. Park Hae-joon will play a North Korean consul general in Vladivostok, and Nana will play an employee at a North Korean restaurant.
The project is also Zo’s third collaboration with director Ryoo, following the director’s “Escape from Mogadishu” (2021) and “Smugglers” (2023).
“Humint” is slated to premiere on Feb. 11 in theaters.
'Hope'
Director Na Hong-jin, known for the horror film "The Wailing" (2016), returns to the big screen for the first time in a decade this summer with the sci-fi film “Hope.” The film will be Na’s fourth directorial project.
The upcoming film tells the story of residents in a small port town who face a mysterious attack on the village. After witnessing an unknown being standing on the outskirts of the village, the residents go through a desperate struggle to protect themselves from destruction.
The film features actors Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Hoyeon, of “Squid Game” fame.
“Hope” is scheduled to premiere in theaters this summer.
'Colony'
Director Yeon Sang-ho is known as a workhorse in the industry, constantly working on and releasing new projects across film and series, and this year is no different. He released both "Revelations" and "The Ugly" in 2025, as well as the second season of Netflix's series "Hellbound" (2021-24), alongside other Netflix series "Parasyte: The Grey" and "The Bequeathed" the previous year.
The “Hellbound” director is set to release his next theatrical project, “Colony,” featuring actors Jun Ji-hyun, Go Soo, Ji Chang-Wook and Koo Kyo-hwan, as well as actors Shin Hyun-been and Kim Shin-rock.
The zombie apocalypse film centers on a building being locked down after a mysterious virus mutates its victims in unpredictable ways and threatens survivors.
“Colony” will premiere in theaters during the first half of 2026.
