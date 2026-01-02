U.S. Army squadron in Korea deactivated last month amid concerns about potential troop cut

A U.S. Army squadron tasked with a reconnaissance mission in Korea was deactivated last month, a congressional report showed Thursday, amid speculation that Washington could consider a troop drawdown in the allied country in a force posture adjustment.The 5th Air Cavalry Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment (5-17 ACS) at Camp Humphreys, a key U.S. base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, ceased its operation on Dec. 15, a recent Congressional Research Service (CRS) report said, citing information from the U.S. Army. It had served in Korea to support the 2nd Infantry Division since May 2022.Its deactivation as part of an Army transformation initiative came amid lingering concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration could seek a ground troop reduction of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) as part of an adjustment to better counter threats from an assertive China.5-17 ACS is known to have had hundreds of personnel, as well as aviation and reconnaissance assets, including AH-64E Apache helicopters and RQ-7B Shadow drones. It is unclear whether the deactivation means the pullout of the unit's personnel and assets or whether there will be a replacement unit.Comment from the U.S. Army on the deactivation was not immediately available.A day after the 5-17 ACS deactivation, the Army restructured the 2nd Infantry Division's Combat Aviation Brigade Medical Evacuation unit, the CRS report said without elaboration.5-17 ACS was activated in 2022, taking over the role of what had been rotational air cavalry squadrons to provide more stability to U.S. defense operations and enhance defense readiness in Korea.Speculation about a potential U.S. troop cut in Korea has persisted as Washington calls for Seoul to take greater responsibility for its own defense while seeking to bolster U.S. capabilities to better address potential China-related contingencies, including those related to Taiwan.That speculation was reinforced as last year's key security document between Seoul and Washington omitted language committing the United States to maintaining the "current" USFK troop level, with U.S. officials emphasizing the importance of "capabilities" rather than the troop numbers.Last May, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was weighing the idea of pulling out roughly 4,500 troops from Korea and moving them to other locations in the Indo-Pacific, including Guam. The Pentagon dismissed it as "not true," reaffirming that America remains "fully" committed to the defense of Korea.Yonhap