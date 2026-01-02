U.S. State Department says network law amendment 'undermines free expression'
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 15:18
WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department on Wednesday voiced "significant concerns" over Korea’s newly approved law targeting false and manipulated online information, warning that it could harm U.S. technology firms and restrict freedom of expression.
A State Department spokesperson made the remarks in response to questions from the JoongAng Ilbo after Korea’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved the amendment for enactment, following its passage by the National Assembly.
“The United States has significant concerns with the ROK government’s approval of an amendment to the Network Act that negatively impacts the business of U.S.-based online platforms and undermines free expression,” the spokesperson said, using the acronym for the Republic of Korea.
“The ROK should not impose unnecessary barriers around digital services. The United States opposes censorship and remains dedicated to working with the ROK to promote a free and open digital environment for all," the department added.
The statement followed public criticism earlier this week from Sarah Rogers, U.S. under secretary of state for public diplomacy, who warned that the revision could threaten technology cooperation between the two allies.
While she acknowledged deepfakes as "concerning," she said the law provided regulators "invasive license for viewpoint-based censorship."
Washington’s public objections have fueled concerns that the amendment could emerge as a new source of diplomatic and trade friction between Korea and the United States.
The revised law, set to take effect in July, allows courts to award damages of up to five times the proven harm if a person knowingly distributes illegal content or false or manipulated information.
Critics say the law lacks clear standards for determining what qualifies as false or manipulated information, leaving room for arbitrary interpretation by authorities.
Washington views the amendment as a new nontariff barrier, according to people familiar with bilateral discussions. At the 10th Korea-U.S. High-Level Economic Consultations held in early December, U.S. officials raised concerns that the revision runs counter to the spirit of existing trade agreements.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM HYOUNG-GU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)