Jeju bears brunt of cold snap as heavy snow and winds lash island, disrupting air and ferry transport
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 18:27
Heavy snow and strong winds lashed Jeju Island on Friday, disrupting air and ferry services. While the heavy snow advisory was lifted for most areas except mountainous regions later in the day, strong winds and high waves are forecast to continue through Saturday.
As of 1 p.m., a total of 17 flights to and from Jeju International Airport were canceled — 12 departures and five arrivals — while 29 flights, including 13 arrivals and 16 departures, have been delayed, according to the Korea Airports Corporation on Friday.
The disruptions follow a heavy snow advisory issued Thursday, compounded by strong wind advisories that took effect across most of Jeju starting Friday.
Jeju International Airport also issued a wind shear warning, which alerts pilots to sudden changes in wind direction or speed, at one point Friday morning. The phenomenon typically refers to abrupt wind speed changes of at least 15 knots (17.26 mph) or sharp shifts in vertical air movement of several hundred feet per minute.
Such conditions can cause sudden airspeed loss or altitude drops during takeoff and landing, and are monitored by airport warning systems.
Strong wind advisories issued Thursday afternoon for eastern and western parts of Jeju were expanded to include parts of South Jeolla, such as Geomun and Cho Islands, as well as Chuja Island.
As a result, six ferry services were canceled Friday morning and afternoon, including two round trips each between Jeju and Wan Islands and between Jeju and Chuja, and one round trip between Jeju and Mokpo.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said snow or rain would continue across Jeju until Saturday morning. Mountainous and mid-elevation areas are set to see snowfall of 1 to 3 centimeters (0.39 to 1.18 inches) per hour through Friday night. As snowfall weakens, heavy snow advisories for northern, eastern and southern parts of Jeju were lifted as of 3 p.m. Friday.
Forecast snowfall through Saturday includes more than 15 centimeters at elevations above 1,500 meters (4,921 feet), 5 to 10 centimeters in mountainous areas, 3 to 8 centimeters in mid-elevation areas and 2 to 7 centimeters along coastal areas.
As of Friday morning, snowfall measures were recorded at 9.2 centimeters at Samgakbong in Jeju City, 6.6 centimeters in Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo — a low-lying eastern area — and 2.6 centimeters in Odeung-dong, a mid-elevation area of Jeju City.
Strong wind advisories are expected to remain in effect until Saturday morning, between 9 a.m. and noon, while storm warnings for rough seas will continue until Saturday night, between 9 p.m. and midnight.
The weather agency urged caution, warning that coastal areas may continue to see strong snow through the morning, with heavy snow persisting in mid-elevation and mountainous regions into the night.
Airport officials also advise passengers using Jeju International Airport to check flight information in advance.
BY HEO JEONG-WON
