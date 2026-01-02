 North's Kim, daughter Ju-ae appear in public to celebrate new year
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 10:37
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left in the front row, is accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae, center, and his wife Ri Sol-ju, in a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun with senior government and military officials on Jan. 1, as seen in this photo released by the state-run Rodong Sinmun on Jan. 2. [RODONG SINMUN]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared in public with his daughter, Ju-ae, during a new year visit to the country’s most symbolical mausoleum, marking her first known appearance at the site, state media showed Friday.
 
Kim visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Thursday, accompanied by senior officials from the ruling party and government, members of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, Cabinet officials and military commanders, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
 

State media did not explicitly mention Ju-ae’s attendance, but photographs released by North Korean outlets showed Kim, his wife Ri Sol-ju and their daughter standing at the front of the procession. Ju-ae stood in the center, with Kim, the country’s top leader, pictured on her left and his wife on her right.
 
The mausoleum houses the embalmed bodies of North Korea’s founder Kim Il Sung and his son Kim Jong-il and serves as a key symbol of the regime’s legitimacy. Ju-ae, who has appeared in state media since 2022, had not previously been shown publicly visiting the site.
 
The visit also marked Kim’s first new year appearance at the mausoleum since 2023. After taking power in 2012, Kim made the visit almost every New Year’s Day but skipped it in 2018, 2024 and 2025. 
 
Separately, KCNA said Kim later met students scheduled to take part in a New Year's performance and posed for commemorative photographs with them.
 
The report said Kim highlighted the importance of younger generations as the country’s future, describing their energy and discipline as a driving force for North Korea’s development.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
