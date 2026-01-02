 South Korea's unification minister calls for dialogue with North Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

South Korea's unification minister calls for dialogue with North Korea

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 20:39
Unification Minister Chung Dong-young delivers a New Year's message during the Unification Ministry’s commencement ceremony for 2026, held at the government complex in central Seoul on Jan. 2. [NEWS1]

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young delivers a New Year's message during the Unification Ministry’s commencement ceremony for 2026, held at the government complex in central Seoul on Jan. 2. [NEWS1]

 
South Korea’s Minister of Unification Chung Dong-young on Friday called on North Korea to end hostilities and return to dialogue, proposing a formal improvement in inter-Korean relations in his New Year’s message.
 
“Let this be the year we put an end to hostility and open the path to dialogue,” Chung said at the Unification Ministry’s commencement ceremony for the new year, held at the government complex in central Seoul.
 

Related Article

“The Lee Jae Myung administration will fully support civilian exchanges in health, medicine and humanitarian affairs and will neither control nor interfere in such efforts,” Chung said.
 
“We respect the system of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and do not pursue unification by absorption,” Chung said, notably referring to North Korea by its official name.
 
He reaffirmed the Lee Jae Myung administration’s three guiding principles on North Korea: respect for the northern neighbor, rejection of hostile acts and no absorption-based unification.
 
Observers also noted that Chung’s exclusive use of the term “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [DPRK]” rather than simply “North Korea” in his message was diplomatically significant.
 
The terminology follows a recent dispute at the United Nations First Committee in October 2024, when the North Korean delegation protested the South Korean representative’s use of “North Korea,” insisting on “DPRK” instead.
 
A screen capture from Korean Central Television (KCTV) shows crowds of workers visiting the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area, which is reportedly bustling daily with visitors from across North Korea, according to a KCTV report on July 16, 2025. [YONHAP]

A screen capture from Korean Central Television (KCTV) shows crowds of workers visiting the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area, which is reportedly bustling daily with visitors from across North Korea, according to a KCTV report on July 16, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
“We are ready to talk anytime, anywhere and on any agenda to resolve the issue of inter-Korean hostility,” Chung said, expressing hope for a constructive response from the North.
 
Chung also said the South is ready to pursue large-scale cooperation projects that could support regional development and public health initiatives in the North, adding that such efforts could evolve into cross-border projects with neighboring countries. He proposed linking North Korea’s Wonsan-Kalma tourist area and Samjiyon region near Mount Paektu with international tourism ventures.
 
On international affairs, Chung remarked, “With U.S. President Donald Trump now working to end the war in Ukraine, we hope that peace in Europe can extend to the Korean Peninsula.
 
“Our people have long seen the Year of the Horse as a time of transformation and progress,” Chung added. “How much longer will the two Koreas remain divided by walls? It’s time we rediscover the path to peaceful coexistence.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO SEUNG-PYO [[email protected]]
tags north korea unification minister south korea

More in North Korea

South Korea's unification minister calls for dialogue with North Korea

North Korean leader's daughter takes center stage in New Year's appearance, fueling succession speculation

Why has control over DMZ access become such a point of contention between South Korea and the U.S.?

Family of South Korean official killed by North in 2020 appeals to U.S. President Trump in letter

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has little to say to South Korea, U.S. in New Year's speech

Related Stories

Monument for North Korean defectors who died during escape unveiled by Unification Ministry

Moon accepts resignation of unification minister

‘We’re willing to address thesecurity concerns’

Unification minister meets top Japanese officials in Tokyo

North Korean soldier defects to the South: Military
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)