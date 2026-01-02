President calls for inclusive growth, national unity in New Year's greeting
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 19:38
President Lee Jae Myung emphasized inclusive growth and national unity as essential to Korea’s future in his New Year’s greeting on Friday, held at the state guesthouse of the Blue House in central Seoul.
“The only shortcut to a great leap forward for Korea is shared growth — where everyone shares in the opportunities and rewards,” Lee said. He had also underlined the need to overhaul the nation’s growth paradigm in his New Year’s address the previous day.
While acknowledging that “growth strategies centered on specific regions, companies or social classes have certainly driven Korea’s past era of rapid development,” Lee argued that the current reality — marked by concentrated resources and unequal access to opportunities — requires a bold shift.
“Such imbalance has begun to stifle growth and fuel cycles of competition and conflict,” he said.
Lee added that the results of economic growth must “flow to small- and medium-sized enterprises and startups, and lead to tangible improvements in the daily lives of all.”
He also stressed that national unity is critical, saying, “The task of growth and advancement cannot be achieved by government or business alone. More than anything, we must unify the people’s passion and will for change.”
Lee called “national unity” the most urgent and important challenge the country faces, and emphasized the weight of responsibility shared by those present at the event.
Roughly 200 people were in attendance, including the heads of the five branches of government, party leaders, Cabinet ministers, governors, business and religious leaders and civilians recognized for exemplary contributions. The leadership of the opposition People Power Party, including leader Jang Dong-hyeok, did not attend.
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, in his opening remarks, called for a swift judicial resolution to the Dec. 3, 2024, martial law declaration and a focus on tackling inequality. He led a toast with the phrase “With the people,” to which the attendees responded, “Toward unity and progress.”
During the event, Lee awarded medals and honors to 11 individuals for contributions in their respective fields. Esports legend Lee Sang-hyeok, the League of Legends world champion better known as “Faker,” received the Cheongnyong Medal, the nation’s highest sporting honor.
This award was previously given to footballer Son Heung-min in 2022, as well as to figure skater Kim Yuna and golfer Pak Se-ri.
Director Shin Woo-seok of the production crew Dolphiners Films, who helmed the special promotional video for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, received the Mongnyeon Medal, the fourth-highest rank of the Order of Civil Merit.
Dr. Lee Jong-min, director of Ewha Womans University Medical Center, was honored with a medal of honor for providing free medical care to migrant women for 40 years.
Sugianto, an Indonesian national fisher who rescued seven older residents during a wildfire in Yeongdeok, North Gyeongsang, in March 2025, received a presidential citation, and Kim Ui-jung, an official at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources recognized for advancing Korea-U.S. trade talks through the "MASGA" — or “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again” — initiative, a meritorious service medal.
Also recognized were the late bishop emeritus René Dupont of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Andong, who received the Moran Medal, the second-highest rank of the Order of Civil Merit; Kim Dong-hae, founder and president of Vision Care, who was awarded the Seongnyu Medal, the fifth-highest rank of the Order of Civil Merit; Kim Hae-in, an inspector at the Uljin Coast Guard, who received the fifth-highest Okjo Order of Service Merit; and Jin Jun-ho, a firefighter in Gyeongju, who received the meritorious service medal.
Jeong Jin-mun, an inspector at the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency, and Kim Hyeon-mok, an official at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, both received presidential citations.
Earlier that morning, President Lee also held a kickoff ceremony for all Blue House staff at the state guesthouse, urging public servants to stay committed to their roles with the mindset that, even when citizens rest, the nation must keep moving forward.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YOON SUNG-MIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)