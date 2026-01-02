National Museum of Korea logs 3rd most visitors worldwide at 6.5 million in 2025

Defense intel chief dismissed from military over martial law declaration, on trial for insurrection

1 dead, 9 injured as taxi veers onto sidewalk in downtown Seoul

Fire breaks out in jewelry district in downtown Seoul

IVE singer Jang Won-young receives backlash from Chinese netizens after calling Hong Kong a 'country'

Related Stories

Motorcyclist killed in 10-vehicle collision in front of Shinsegae Department Store in Daejeon

Wife gets suspended sentence for ramming another woman’s car after husband gets out

One dead, three injured in wrong-way collision on Gyeongin Expressway

Seven injured, three seriously, after car crashes into restaurant in Gyeonggi

Man rams car into police substation over past involuntary psych ward admittance