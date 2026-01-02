 1 dead, 9 injured as taxi veers onto sidewalk in downtown Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

1 dead, 9 injured as taxi veers onto sidewalk in downtown Seoul

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 19:52 Updated: 02 Jan. 2026, 20:53
A traffic accident involving a taxi and two other vehicles occurred on a road in front of Jonggak Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 2, which ultimately resulted in several casualties. The taxi sits stationary after crashing into a guardrail on a sidewalk. [YONHAP]

A traffic accident involving a taxi and two other vehicles occurred on a road in front of Jonggak Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 2, which ultimately resulted in several casualties. The taxi sits stationary after crashing into a guardrail on a sidewalk. [YONHAP]

 
A traffic accident involving a taxi and two other vehicles occurred on a road in front of Jonggak Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, which resulted in at least one dead and nine injured, according to fire authorities.
 
The incident occurred at around 6:08 p.m. in front of an entrance to Jonggak Station, subway line No. 1, when the taxi, a Kia EV6, ultimately veered onto the sidewalk and struck pedestrians who were waiting to cross at a traffic signal.
 

Related Article

A woman was found unresponsive and was transported to the hospital while receiving CPR, but was later pronounced dead. The injured reportedly also include four foreigners, three of whom were Indonesian nationals riding in the taxi. A fire broke out in one of the cars involved in the accident.
 
The taxi stopped after crashing into a guardrail on the sidewalk. Police have restricted access to the area, citing the possibility of an explosion.
 
Authorities plan to investigate the cause of the accident as well as the identities of the victims.
 
Police confirmed the taxi driver to be in his late 70s. He tested negative in a breathalyzer test but will also undergo a drug test.
 
Update, Jan. 2: Updated numbers on casualties, added information on the taxi driver's identity.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags car crash jonggak taxi casualty investigation

More in Social Affairs

IVE singer Jang Won-young receives backlash from Chinese netizens after calling Hong Kong a 'country'

Fire breaks out in jewelry district in downtown Seoul

1 dead, 9 injured as taxi veers onto sidewalk in downtown Seoul

Defense intel chief dismissed from military over martial law declaration, on trial for insurrection

National Museum of Korea logs 3rd most visitors worldwide at 6.5 million in 2025

Related Stories

Motorcyclist killed in 10-vehicle collision in front of Shinsegae Department Store in Daejeon

Wife gets suspended sentence for ramming another woman’s car after husband gets out

One dead, three injured in wrong-way collision on Gyeongin Expressway

Seven injured, three seriously, after car crashes into restaurant in Gyeonggi

Man rams car into police substation over past involuntary psych ward admittance
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)