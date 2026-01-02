1 dead, 9 injured as taxi veers onto sidewalk in downtown Seoul
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 19:52 Updated: 02 Jan. 2026, 20:53
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
A traffic accident involving a taxi and two other vehicles occurred on a road in front of Jonggak Station in Jongno District, central Seoul, which resulted in at least one dead and nine injured, according to fire authorities.
The incident occurred at around 6:08 p.m. in front of an entrance to Jonggak Station, subway line No. 1, when the taxi, a Kia EV6, ultimately veered onto the sidewalk and struck pedestrians who were waiting to cross at a traffic signal.
A woman was found unresponsive and was transported to the hospital while receiving CPR, but was later pronounced dead. The injured reportedly also include four foreigners, three of whom were Indonesian nationals riding in the taxi. A fire broke out in one of the cars involved in the accident.
The taxi stopped after crashing into a guardrail on the sidewalk. Police have restricted access to the area, citing the possibility of an explosion.
Authorities plan to investigate the cause of the accident as well as the identities of the victims.
Police confirmed the taxi driver to be in his late 70s. He tested negative in a breathalyzer test but will also undergo a drug test.
Update, Jan. 2: Updated numbers on casualties, added information on the taxi driver's identity.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)