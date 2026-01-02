More in Social Affairs

Korean team develops AI model for 'customized' cancer vaccine

Pope Leo XIV gives blessings to Daejeon bakery Sungsimdang for 70th anniversary

BZ-Boys member Choi Tae-woong denies elementary school bullying allegations

Family of South Korean official killed by North in 2020 appeals to U.S. President Trump in letter

Over 10,000 subscribers leave KT on first day of waived fee over hack