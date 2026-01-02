BZ-Boys member Choi Tae-woong denies elementary school bullying allegations
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 09:58
Choi Tae-woong, a member of boy band BZ-Boys who appeared on the second season of the reality show "Produce 101" (2017), denied accusations that he bullied a classmate in elementary school after a viral YouTube video sparked widespread online backlash.
Choi addressed the allegations in a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday, saying a video uploaded by YouTuber Nareum TV had led to him being identified online as a perpetrator of school violence dating back to his elementary school years.
“I sincerely regret causing confusion and discomfort to many people because of this matter,” Choi wrote.
At the same time, he said claims about his past had gone beyond the facts.
“Even things I did not do are being repeatedly mentioned as if they were facts, and my life and reputation have been seriously harmed,” he said, adding that he decided to speak out because remaining silent was no longer possible. “This statement is not meant to attack anyone or express emotions but to clearly explain the facts as I know them.”
Choi disputed several key points raised in the video. Lee Eum-ryul, the operator of Nareum TV, claimed they were classmates in fourth grade in 2003. Choi said this was inaccurate.
“At the time, I was in Class 5 during fourth grade,” he wrote. “The only period when I was in the same class as Nareum TV was during sixth grade.”
He also denied claims that he led or operated an online anti-fan cafe — online communities created to spread negative views — targeting the YouTuber.
“I never created or operated such a cafe,” Choi said. He said female students had taken the lead in creating the group and that male students, including himself, were encouraged to join.
“I joined the cafe but had no intention of participating in actions to harass a specific individual,” he said, adding that he did not post comments or engage in any activity.
According to Choi, a homeroom teacher later became aware of the cafe and arranged a counseling session involving students who had joined and Lee.
“We met together, apologized to each other and exchanged letters,” he wrote. “I remember Nareum TV telling the teacher that the boys were not at fault.”
Choi said he reflected on his actions at the time, describing himself as young and immature.
“I was the class vice president, and when several people encouraged me to join the cafe, I did so without fully thinking through its meaning,” he said. "I felt ashamed of that decision and continued to reflect on it."
He said that despite this, he had been labeled a ringleader of school violence without proper verification.
“Being forced to endure continuous criticism for something I did not do is extremely painful,” Choi said. “It is even more distressing that my family and friends are also being harmed because of me.”
Choi said he had sought legal advice and was proceeding with a criminal complaint against Nareum TV for defamation under Korea’s Information and Communications Network Act.
Responding to criticism that he acted despite not being explicitly named in the video, Choi said the description made his identity clear.
“Based on the content alone, it was inevitable that I would be identified, and irreversible damage has already occurred, including countless malicious comments,” he said.
Choi denied the allegations again and urged the public to assess the situation calmly.
“I did not commit school violence against Nareum TV,” he said. “Please look calmly at the facts as they are, beyond provocative expressions.”
Lee, a YouTuber who mainly posts eating content, has 2.63 million subscribers.
She recently claimed to be a victim of school violence in a video titled "The story of the school bully who even created an anti-fan cafe and made me want to make an extreme choice, later debuting as an idol."
In the video, the YouTuber said one of the alleged perpetrators later appeared on the second season of Mnet's audition reality show "Produce 101" and debuted as a K-pop singer, prompting online users to identify Choi as the individual involved.
After Choi posted his statement, Lee responded on social media, disputing his account.
“Choi Tae-woong says he joined the cafe but did not participate, but I remember exactly what posts and comments he left,” the YouTuber wrote.
Lee also shared conversations allegedly made with an elementary school classmate and rejected claims that his recollection was inaccurate.
“I clearly remember which grades and classes we were in,” she said. “It is very unfortunate that my memory is being dismissed as incorrect.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
