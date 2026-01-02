 Balloons believed to have been launched in China during New Year's celebrations found across Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Balloons believed to have been launched in China during New Year's celebrations found across Seoul

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 16:16
Drummers ring in the new year at the Juyongguan Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing, China, on Jan. 1. [AP/YONHAP]

Drummers ring in the new year at the Juyongguan Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing, China, on Jan. 1. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Hundreds of balloons, believed to have been released during China’s New Year celebrations, were found across the greater Seoul area and Gangwon on Friday.
 
Over 600 balloons likely carried by northwesterly winds from China were spotted in Seoul, Gyeonggi and Gangwon, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Friday.
 

Related Article

 
The JCS assessed that, unlike North Korean balloons carrying trash or potentially explosive materials, these balloons contained no payloads or propaganda leaflets.
 
The JCS concluded that the balloons were likely released during New Year festivities in China and were carried to South Korea by strong winds.
 
China held large-scale New Year celebrations on Thursday in major cities including Beijing and Shanghai, where tens of thousands of balloons and sky lanterns were launched to mark the occasion.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags Korea New Year's China balloons celebrations JCS

More in Social Affairs

Balloons believed to have been launched in China during New Year's celebrations found across Seoul

Large-scale task force to comprehensively examine wide range of allegations against Coupang

Finance minister nominee reported to police over workplace abuse while lawmaker

90 percent of applicants with school violence records rejected by major universities during early admissions

Man who broke into Nana's home accuses actor of attempted murder, assault

Related Stories

North launched 720 trash balloons into South over weekend: JCS

Trash-carrying balloons from North Korea found at South’s presidential office

Seventh wave of North Korean trash balloons disrupts Seoul and Gyeonggi

New Year's necessities

North sends 330 trash balloons to South over weekend
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)