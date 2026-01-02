More in Social Affairs

IVE singer Jang Won-young receives backlash from Chinese netizens after calling Hong Kong a 'country'

Fire breaks out in jewelry district in downtown Seoul

1 dead, 9 injured as taxi veers onto sidewalk in downtown Seoul

Defense intel chief dismissed from military over martial law declaration, on trial for insurrection

National Museum of Korea logs 3rd most visitors worldwide at 6.5 million in 2025