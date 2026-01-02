 Jin Air flight evacuated over smoke in cabin
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Jin Air flight evacuated over smoke in cabin

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 17:08
A Jin Air passenger aircraft is seen in this file photo [YONHAP]

A Jin Air passenger aircraft is seen in this file photo [YONHAP]

 
Passengers and crew members were evacuated from a Jin Air flight after smoke filled the cabin before departing from Jeju International Airport on Friday.
 
Flight LJ436 was scheduled to depart Jeju at 12:25 p.m. and head to Pohang Gyeongju Airport in Pohang, North Gyeongsang. However, unidentified smoke entered the cabin during boarding, prompting the evacuation of all 122 people onboard.
 

Related Article

The cockpit reportedly received an internal alert as the smoke was detected.
 
An inspection later revealed that the smoke was caused by overheating in the aircraft’s auxiliary power unit (APU), located in the tail section. The APU supplies power and other utilities to the aircraft while on the ground.
 
A Jin Air representative clarified that no fire had occurred and that the airport’s fire services were not dispatched.
 
“We are currently inspecting the aircraft, and a replacement flight is scheduled to depart at 4:35 p.m.,” the representative said, following the incident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags jin air airplane incident jeju

More in Social Affairs

Granddaughter of Namyang Dairy founder sent to prosecutors for alleged drug use

Jin Air flight evacuated over smoke in cabin

Air Force T-50 trainer jet overturns after emergency landing

Balloons believed to have been launched in China during New Year's celebrations found across Seoul

Large-scale task force to comprehensively examine wide range of allegations against Coupang

Related Stories

Flight Data Recorder from Jeju Air crash to be sent to U.S. for analysis

Jeju Air CEO apologizes for Muan airport crash carrying 181 people

Low-cost carriers reap rewards of restrictions rollback

Police called to break up clash between customers, staff at Jeju casino

Explainer: Embankment bearing brunt of blame in Jeju Air crash
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)