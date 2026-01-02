Large-scale task force to comprehensively examine wide range of allegations against Coupang
The Police have formed a large-scale task force to comprehensively examine a series of allegations involving Coupang, as complaints and accusations continue to mount over issues including the recent massive personal data breach and alleged concealment of industrial accidents.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency set up a task force Thursday — led by a senior superintendent general–level head of investigations — to focus on probing allegations related to Coupang, according to police on Friday.
The task force consists of 86 investigators drawn from multiple units, including the Seoul police agency’s cyber investigation division, which has been handling the personal data leak case, as well as the investigation division and the metropolitan investigation bureau’s financial crimes unit, mobile detective unit and public crimes unit.
The task force will also handle a case involving Park Dae-jun, former Coupang CEO, who was reported to the police over allegations that he had an expensive meal with liberal Democratic Party Rep. Kim Byung-kee. During the meal, the lawmaker allegedly exerted pressure over the former CEO to reassign overseas and to dismiss two Coupang executives — both former aides of his.
While the probe will center on Coupang-related cases, the investigation into Rep. Kim will be conducted separately by the public crimes unit.
In addition, the task force is expected to investigate a case in which the National Assembly filed a complaint against current and former Coupang executives — including Bom Kim, chairman of Coupang, and Harold Rogers, Coupang’s interim CEO — on charges of violating the Act on Testimony and Appraisal Before the National Assembly.
