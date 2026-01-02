Man who broke into Nana's home accuses actor of attempted murder, assault
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 12:16
Actor Nana has been sued by the man who broke into her home, Nana’s agency Sublime said Friday.
The man, who broke into Nana’s home last November and was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and assault, has filed a countersuit against her for attempted murder and aggravated assault.
The suspect, who is currently on trial, initially confessed to the crime but later changed his statement. He claimed he was not armed at the time and had not caused any injuries.
Nana’s side initially considered leniency due to the suspect’s young age. But after learning of the countersuit, it plans to pursue all possible legal action against him, separate from the ongoing trial.
“The suspect, who was armed with a weapon, inflicted severe physical and emotional harm on Nana and her family,” Sublime said. “Despite this, he is exploiting the fact that Nana is a public figure to file a separate lawsuit with no remorse, causing a second round of harm through an inhumane act.”
The agency added that it will take all civil and criminal legal measures against the suspect.
The suspect broke into Nana’s home in Guri, Gyeonggi, around 6 a.m. on Nov. 15 last year armed with a weapon, threatening and injuring Nana and her mother while demanding money. After a physical struggle, the two women subdued him and called the police.
Nana was injured during the struggle, and her mother also sustained injuries, including being choked by the suspect, and required hospital treatment. The suspect suffered a laceration to his jaw.
On Nov. 22, the police concluded that Nana and her mother acted in self-defense as defined in Article 21, Clause 1 of the Criminal Act, based on statements from both parties.
The clause states that acts committed to protect oneself or others from an unjust and present danger are considered lawful if they are deemed reasonable.
“There was a real threat to the victims, and our investigation found they did not inflict serious injury on the suspect while defending themselves,” a police official said. “After a comprehensive review, we determined their actions constituted self-defense and did not press charges.”
