National Museum of Korea logs 3rd most visitors worldwide at 6.5 million in 2025
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 18:59
The National Museum of Korea surpassed 6.5 million visitors in 2025, marking a 70 percent increase from the previous year.
The museum announced on Friday that as of Dec. 31 of last year, its annual visitor count reached 6,507,483 — the highest number since the museum’s opening in 1945. Among the total, 231,192 were foreign visitors, accounting for 3.55 percent.
This number places the National Museum of Korea third globally for museum admissions in 2025, according to art-focused publication The Art Newspaper, which tracks annual visitor figures worldwide.
The museum follows the Louvre Museum in Paris, which had 8.74 million annual visitors, and the Vatican Museums, which recorded 6.83 million. It even edged out the British Museum in London, which saw 6.48 million.
Just a year before, in 2024, the National Museum of Korea logged 3.79 million annual visitors.
When combined with its 13 affiliated museums across the country, the total number of visitors reached 14.77 million.
Among those, the Gyeongju National Museum saw a major boost thanks to the popularity of the special exhibition “Silla Gold Crowns: Power and Prestige,” held in conjunction with the APEC Economic Leaders’ Summit. The exhibition helped bring in 1.98 million visitors.
Next in line were the Buyeo National Museum, which recently opened the Baekje Incense Burner Hall and recorded 950,862 visitors, and the Gongju National Museum, which focuses on artifacts from the Royal Tomb of King Muryeong and the cultural heritage of the Ungjin Baekje period, attracting 868,555 visitors.
The museum’s branded cultural merchandise line, MU:DS, also saw significant success, surpassing 40 billion won ($27.7 million) in annual revenue for the first time. The surge was fueled in part by its collaboration with the hit Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025).
“This figure of 6.5 million reflects the public’s expectations and support for us to do even better,” said You Hong-june, director of the National Museum of Korea. “In 2026, we will strive to deliver even higher-quality exhibitions and services to earn the continued trust of the people.”
