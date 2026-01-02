 Woman hit by car on way to seeing New Year's sunrise dies in hospital
Woman hit by car on way to seeing New Year's sunrise dies in hospital

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 12:01
People watch the sunrise on New Year's Day in Seoul, Korea on Jan. 1, 2026. [AP/YONHAP]

People watch the sunrise on New Year's Day in Seoul, Korea on Jan. 1, 2026. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A woman in her 70s, who was on her way to see the New Year's sunrise in the early hours of Thursday morning, was killed after being struck by a car, authorities said Friday.  
 
Police and fire officials said the accident occurred at about 5:55 a.m. on a highway in Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang. 
 

The woman was walking along the road when a vehicle hit her.
 
She was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries.
 
Police and fire officials are investigating the circumstances of the crash, including the actions of the driver, a man in his 70s.
 
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
