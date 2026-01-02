Woman hit by car on way to seeing New Year's sunrise dies in hospital
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 12:01
A woman in her 70s, who was on her way to see the New Year's sunrise in the early hours of Thursday morning, was killed after being struck by a car, authorities said Friday.
Police and fire officials said the accident occurred at about 5:55 a.m. on a highway in Yeongdeok County, North Gyeongsang.
The woman was walking along the road when a vehicle hit her.
She was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries.
Police and fire officials are investigating the circumstances of the crash, including the actions of the driver, a man in his 70s.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
