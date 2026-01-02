Midfielder Lee Dong-gyeong only has one thing on his mind in 2026: debuting at the World Cup
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 11:53
Lee Dong-gyeong isn't talking about 2026 in general terms. He's focusing on it as a destination.
The Ulsan HD midfielder has narrowed his goal to a single outcome: playing in his first World Cup. As the new year begins, every choice he makes points toward North America.
“My New Year’s wish is to play in my first World Cup,” Lee said in a recent interview with the JoongAng Ilbo in Yeouido, western Seoul. “I’ve aligned everything — my mindset and my condition — toward the World Cup.”
Lee is 29, an age when urgency sharpens ambition. He does not frame 2026 as a last chance. He calls it a turning point.
“There’s a lot more I haven’t shown yet,” Lee said during a recent interview with the JoongAng Ilbo in Yeouido, western Seoul. “In the new year, I want to throw the doors wide open to the prime of my football career.”
Among domestically based players, Lee has become one of the most persuasive cases for national team manager Hong Myung-bo. In the 2025 K League 1 season, he led the league in goal contributions with 13 goals and 12 assists. Ulsan finished ninth, but Lee still claimed the league’s Most Valuable Player award, an outcome that underscored how far his individual performances outpaced his team’s results.
“The coach always says that you have to play well for your club to wear the Taeguk mark, and I’ve taken that to heart,” Lee said, referring to the central symbol of the Korean flag.
“With Kim Hyun-seok, a legendary former forward and the 1996 MVP, now in charge at Ulsan, I want to take my game up another level. In 2026, I’m aiming for exactly one more goal and one more assist than last year — 14 goals and 13 assists.”
The urgency traces back four years, to a World Cup that slipped away. A product of Ulsan’s youth system, Lee debuted professionally with Ulsan HD in 2018 and later became a central figure in Kim Hak-bum’s Olympic team at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
His given name, Dong-gyeong — the Sino-Korean pronunciation for the Japanese capital — earned him the nickname “Tokyo Lee” as he helped Korea reach the quarterfinals.
Momentum followed. In January 2022, Lee moved on loan to German second-division club Schalke, and a place at the Qatar World Cup that year seemed within reach.
Instead, injury struck soon after his arrival. He lost ground in the competition for minutes and watched the World Cup from afar. By June 2023, he had returned to Korea.
Lee says the disappointment hardened his habits. “I didn’t blast the air conditioner even in midsummer,” he said. “If the temperature difference between indoors and outdoors gets too big, it can affect your condition. People around me joked that I was extreme for enduring the heat.”
That same single-mindedness showed when he completed his military service. “The day I was discharged, I didn’t even change out of my uniform. I went straight to Ulsan,” Lee said. “I only thought about playing football well. Club staff were shocked and asked if I had even gone home. Because my mentality didn’t waver, I was able to come back.”
On the field, Lee’s value lies in flexibility. He operates centrally or wide in midfield, keeps possession moving with accurate passing and carries a left foot that can decide matches. Last July, he bent a curling long-range shot past China at the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship. Two months later, he scored again with a deft left-footed heel kick in a 2-0 away friendly win over the United States.
The World Cup also offers personal symmetry. Korea have been drawn into Group A alongside host Mexico, South Africa and the winner of European playoff Path D. Mexico, the opening opponent, holds particular meaning for Lee.
At the Tokyo Olympics, he scored twice with his left foot against Mexico in a quarterfinal that ended in a 6-3 loss.
“I’ve always been strong on the big stage since I was young,” Lee said. “If I make the World Cup squad and get a chance to play against Mexico, I want to score again with a great left-footed shot, just like I did at the Olympics.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
