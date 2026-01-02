 Flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Afghanistan kill at least 17
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 16:27
People stay outside damaged houses after a mudslide hit the area during heavy flooding in Nuristan province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, on July 31, 2021, in this file photo. [AP/YONHAP]

The season’s first heavy rains and snowfall ended a prolonged dry spell but triggered flash floods in several areas of Afghanistan, killing at least 17 people and injuring 11 others, a spokesman for the country's national disaster management authority said Thursday.
 
The dead included five members of a family in a property where the roof collapsed on Thursday in Kabkan, a district in the province of Herat, according to Mohammad Yousaf Saeedi, spokesman for the Herat governor. Two of the victims were children.
 

Most of the casualties have occurred since Monday in districts hit by flooding, and the severe weather also disrupted daily life across central, northern, southern and western regions, according to Mohammad Yousaf Hammad, a spokesman for Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority.
 
Hammad said the floods also damaged infrastructure in the affected districts, killed livestock, and affected 1,800 families, worsening conditions in already vulnerable urban and rural communities.
 
Hammad said the agency has sent assessment teams to the worst-affected areas, with surveys ongoing to determine further needs.
 
Afghanistan, like neighboring Pakistan and India, is highly vulnerable to extreme weather events, particularly flash floods following seasonal rains.
 
Decades of conflict, poor infrastructure, deforestation and the intensifying effects of climate change have amplified the impact of such disasters, especially in remote areas where many homes are made of mud and offer limited protection against sudden deluges.
 
The United Nations and other aid agencies this week warned that Afghanistan is expected to remain one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises in 2026. The UN and its humanitarian partners launched a $1.7 billion appeal on Tuesday to assist nearly 18 million people in urgent need in the country.

AP
