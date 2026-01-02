 Turkmenistan, one of the most isolated nations, legalizes crypto mining and exchanges
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Turkmenistan, one of the most isolated nations, legalizes crypto mining and exchanges

Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 16:26
This April 3, 2013, file photo shows bitcoin tokens in Sandy, Utah. [AP/YONHAP]

This April 3, 2013, file photo shows bitcoin tokens in Sandy, Utah. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Turkmenistan, one of the world’s most isolated nations, officially legalized mining and exchanging cryptocurrency on Thursday in a major shift for the country's tightly controlled, gas-dependent economy.
 
Signed by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the legislation regulating virtual assets brings cryptocurrencies under civil law and establishes a licensing scheme for cryptocurrency exchanges overseen by the country’s central bank.
 

Related Article

However, digital currencies will still not be recognized as a means of payment, currency or security. The country's internet also remains tightly regulated and controlled by the government.
 
Turkmenistan, a former Soviet country in Central Asia, relies heavily on the export of its vast natural gas reserves to support its economy. China is the country’s main importer of gas, and Turkmenistan is currently working on a pipeline to supply gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.
 
Turkmenistan also adopted a law introducing electronic visas in April last year, aimed at simplifying entry for foreigners. After gaining independence in 1991, the autocratic nation typically placed strict entry requirements on would-be visitors, with many visa applications turned down for unclear reasons.

AP
tags turkmenistan crypto

More in World

Taiwan vows to defend sovereignty after China's military drills

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Afghanistan kill at least 17

Turkmenistan, one of the most isolated nations, legalizes crypto mining and exchanges

U.S. issues preliminary antidumping tariff ruling on Korean chemical materials

Bain Capital to acquire parent company of athleisure brand Andar

Related Stories

Daewoo E&C wins $731 million deal to build plant in Turkmenistan

Turkmen puppies settle into new home at Korean presidential residence

Gov't, PPP to consider approval of spot crypto ETFs

Won-based stablecoin legislation unlikely this year as BOK, regulators clash over banks' role

Terraform Labs launches creditor compensation process
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)