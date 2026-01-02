 U.S. urges Beijing to cease military pressure on Taiwan, engage in dialogue after drills
Published: 02 Jan. 2026, 09:30
The State Department in Washington [YONHAP]

The State Department on Thursday urged China to stop its military pressure against Taiwan and engage in "meaningful" dialogue after Beijing conducted military drills near the self-ruled island this week following the United States' announcement of a large-scale weapons package for Taipei.
 
Tommy Pigott, the department's principal deputy spokesperson, issued a statement after China's People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said Wednesday that it has concluded Exercise Justice Mission 2025.
 

Related Article

 
The drills took place on Monday and Tuesday, mobilizing Army, Navy, Air Force and Rocket Force personnel in the Taiwan Strait and other areas surrounding Taiwan in what the Chinese military described as a "stern" warning against "separatist forces" and "external interference."
 
"China's military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan and others in the region increase tensions unnecessarily," Pigott said. "We urge Beijing to exercise restraint, cease its military pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue."
 
The spokesperson reiterated that the United States supports peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposes "unilateral changes to the status quo," including "by force or coercion."
 
The drills came after Washington announced a weapons sale package, valued at more than $11 billion, last month, drawing the ire of Beijing.
 
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was not worried about the exercise, reiterating his claim that he has a "great" relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 
"They've been doing naval exercises for 20 years in that area," he told reporters.

Yonhap
