At CES 2026, a humanoid robot showdown between Korea and China
Published: 03 Jan. 2026, 07:00
- SARAH CHEA
From robotic housekeepers to eerily uncanny bipedal humanoids, this year’s CES 2026 is poised to become a stage for a showdown in physical AI between Korean and Chinese firms.
As AI moves beyond the digital realm to be integrated into robots and devices capable of perceiving the physical world and making autonomous decisions, Korean companies are unveiling robotics-driven innovations across industries, from mobility and home appliances to energy and beyond.
The Consumer Technology Association has named robotics the central theme of this year’s CES, which will run from Jan. 6 to 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada and bring together some 4,100 companies from more than 160 countries.
Of the 370 CES Innovation Awards handed out this year, Korean companies claimed 218, or 59 percent, more than the combined total awarded to firms from the United States and China.
The number of robotics award contenders rose 32 percent from a year earlier, outpacing growth in the broader AI category. Of the 15 companies recognized for excellence in robotics, eight were Korean.
Robots redefine physical world
Hyundai Motor Group will lift the veil on Atlas, an all-electric humanoid robot developed by Boston Dynamics, at the show for the first time, with chief Euisun Chung set to take the stage for the introduction.
Equipped with fully rotational 360-degree joints, the company will establish humanoids as a core driver of productivity under the group’s “Software-Defined Factory” strategy, which seeks to tightly integrate robots into manufacturing operations.
Designed to compete directly with Tesla’s Optimus and Figure AI’s Figure 02, Atlas has already been deployed on a pilot basis at Hyundai’s manufacturing plant in the U.S. state of Georgia.
The company will also demonstrate its quadruped robot dog, Spot, and the MobED mobile platform at the show.
LG Electronics will debut its latest home robot, LG CLOiD, a five-fingered robot that exchanges a fist bump with a human, picks up laundry and organizes dishes, with gestures aimed at underscoring its dexterity in everyday domestic tasks.
CLOiD takes the form of a humanoid with two arms and five fingers, designed to perceive and learn from its surroundings autonomously to operate seamlessly within human-centric living environments and perform delicate household chores.
LG described the robot not as a simple mobile device but as a new “form factor intended to directly replace household chores.”
“The rise of advanced physical AI, where robotics and AI converge, is expected to significantly broaden the scope of AI adoption, from industrial settings to everyday consumer life,” said Lee Hyo-jung, a senior director at Samjong KPMG Economic Research Institute, describing physical AI as the defining keyword of CES 2026.
“Going beyond simple automation, a wave of AI-powered devices capable of understanding, rationalizing and manipulating the physical environment will be unveiled at CES 2026, with tangible use cases across industries such as manufacturing, construction, and services coming into clearer focus.”
Doosan Robotics will unveil Scan & Go, a robot that can analyze and process the surfaces of large, complex structures such as aircraft and buildings, and is capable of tasks ranging from surface inspection to polishing and grinding.
HL Group will present a broad overview of its in-house robotics ecosystem, which includes robotic joint actuators and its logistics robot, Carry.
China poised for robot reign
Despite lingering U.S. trade restrictions, Chinese robotics companies are set to make a strong showing at the expo as they unveil their technological prowess, with Unitree Robotics leading the charge.
Unitree, widely regarded as one of China’s fastest-moving humanoid developers, will showcase its low-cost humanoid robot G1, priced at roughly $16,000.
Equipped with conversational AI, the robot enhances perception and interaction capabilities, drawing global attention after winning the world’s first robot combat competition last year.
The company is also expected to display its recently launched entry-level humanoid R2, as well as its next-generation model, H2.
An AI-powered cleaning robot developed by China’s AgiBot will also be unveiled, which is capable of autonomous navigation even in dark indoor environments. AgiBot’s production has recently surpassed 50,000 units.
Booster Robotics, which rose to prominence after winning a national robot football competition in China, will display its low-cost humanoid at CES. The company first gained international attention at IFA in Europe in September, where it demonstrated two affordable humanoid models through RoboCup-style mini games designed to showcase natural athletic movements.
Also on display will be Widemout Dynamics’ AI-powered Smart Firefighting Robot, which can navigate and identify early-stage fires in extreme environments where GPS and visual data are unavailable.
“CES 2026 will see a significant influx of Chinese robotics companies, with much of their presence focused on humanoid-related technologies,” said Lee Sang-su, a researcher at iM Securities.
“The visibility of humanoid product makers will increase significantly in 2026 as, beyond Hyundai, companies such as LG and Samsung are also likely to unveil their road maps for robots at CES, while accelerating humanoid development efforts outside the event itself.”
Chinese companies will make up 915 of the 4,119 exhibitors at CES 2026, making China the second-largest national presence after the United States and ahead of Korea.
Lenovo Chairman Yang Yuanqing is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Las Vegas Sphere, while Chinese electronics maker TCL has taken over a prime exhibition space in the Central Hall previously occupied by Samsung Electronics. A booth once used by SK has been filled by Dreame, a Chinese robotic vacuum maker.
