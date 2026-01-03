More in Industry

At CES 2026, a humanoid robot showdown between Korea and China

AI's insatiable demand for HBM will drive up prices for all electronics, not just smartphones, in 2026

Lotte chairman calls for sweeping reforms, proactive response to change in New Year's message

Kakao CEO cites AI as 'creative multiplier' for company in New Year's message

Samsung SDI CEO emphasizes 'pessimistic optimism' for company amid EV demand slowdown