'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' climbs British Singles Chart after holidays

Published: 03 Jan. 2026, 14:42 Updated: 03 Jan. 2026, 15:17
HUNTR/X from Netflix's animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ (2025) [NETFLIX]

HUNTR/X from Netflix's animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ (2025) [NETFLIX]

 
“Golden” (2025), the standout track from the original soundtrack of Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025), has climbed back up Britain’s Official Singles Chart following the holiday season.
 
The song jumped 34 places to rank eighth from the previous week, according to the chart data released on Friday, as holiday-driven seasonal tracks slid down the rankings. This marks the track’s 28th consecutive week on the chart.
 

“How It’s Done” (2025), another single from the soundtrack, rose 63 spots to No. 18, while “What It Sounds Like” (2025), which had previously dropped out of the top 100, reentered at No. 19.
 
Rosé’s viral megahit “APT.” (2024), a collaboration with Bruno Mars, ranked 66th, entering the chart back in after moving out of the chart in November last year.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
