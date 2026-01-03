Lee says no change in Korea's position to respect 'one-China' policy

President Lee Jae Myung said Friday that Korea's position to respect the "one-China" policy regarding Taiwan issues remains unchanged, as he is set to pay a state visit to China for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week.Lee made the remarks in an interview with China's CCTV, as tensions between China and Taiwan have flared anew after Beijing staged military drills near the self-ruled island earlier this week following Washington's announcement of a large-scale weapons package for Taipei."I can clearly say that I, myself, respect 'one China,' and that peace and stability is very important regarding Northeast Asia and surrounding issues, including cross-strait matters," he said.He added, "When it comes to the Taiwan issue, which is the biggest pending issue for China, there is no change in [Korea's] position to respect the one-China [policy]."In addition, Lee pointed out that the foreign policy principles — mutually agreed upon by Korea and China at the time of establishing their diplomatic ties in 1992 — remain valid and continue to serve as the "core guidelines" for bilateral relations.Lee's four-day trip to China is set to begin Sunday.During a phone call with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Seoul to take a "responsible" approach to history and to adhere to the one-China principle on the Taiwan issue.During the upcoming trip, accompanied by a large-scale economic delegation, Lee said he hopes to discuss ways to expand economic cooperation with China in advanced technologies such as AI.Lee is scheduled to hold summit talks with Xi and attend a business forum in Beijing on Monday before traveling to Shanghai on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he will visit the historic site that once housed the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea during Japan's colonial rule.It follows Xi's first trip to Korea in 11 years on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, less than two months ago, marking the leaders' reciprocal state visits within a short period."Korea and China share many important issues historically, economically, geopolitically, politically and in terms of security, and for both countries, peace and stability in Northeast Asia, along with mutual respect and shared prosperity, are vital tasks," he said.Lee said his administration will pursue a "pragmatic" diplomatic approach under which it seeks to maintain a strong alliance with the United States while managing stable relations with China, stressing the importance of "strategic autonomy.""Security cooperation with the United States is unavoidable. That said, coming into conflict with China would not serve South Korea's national interests in any way," he said. "Korea and China should vigorously seek ways to maximize mutual benefit."For that goal, Lee said he wants to have regularly meetings with Xi, at least once a year, to communicate each other's needs and expand cooperation.Yonhap