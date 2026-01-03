 Pentagon says no decision made on fate of Korea-based Army squadron reported to have been deactivated
Published: 03 Jan. 2026, 09:42
Apache helicopters stand by at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on Dec. 18. [YONHAP]

A Pentagon spokesperson said Friday that no decision has been made on the fate of a U.S. Army squadron in Korea, which was reported to have been deactivated as part of a military transformation initiative.
 
The remarks came after a recent Congressional Research Service (CRS) report said that the 5th Air Cavalry Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment (5-17 ACS) at Camp Humphreys, a key U.S. base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, ceased operations on Dec. 15.
 

"No decision has been made, and we do not comment on predecisional force structure matters," the spokesperson said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency, apparently indicating that the squadron is still active.
 
The CRS report on the unit's deactivation added to speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration could seek a ground troop reduction of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea as part of an adjustment to better counter threats from an assertive China.
 
5-17 ACS is known to have had hundreds of personnel, as well as aviation and reconnaissance assets, including AH-64E Apache helicopters and RQ-7B Shadow drones. It has served in Korea to support the 2nd Infantry Division since May 2022.
 
 

Yonhap
Pentagon says no decision made on fate of Korea-based Army squadron reported to have been deactivated

