 North Korean leader inspects greenhouse farm construction site in 1st 'field guidance' of 2026
Korea JoongAng Daily

North Korean leader inspects greenhouse farm construction site in 1st 'field guidance' of 2026

Published: 03 Jan. 2026, 11:30
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during his visit to the construction site of a greenhouse farm in the northwestern city of Sinuiju on Jan. 2, as the construction nears completion, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during his visit to the construction site of a greenhouse farm in the northwestern city of Sinuiju on Jan. 2, as the construction nears completion, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. [YONHAP]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected the construction site of a greenhouse farm in Sinuiju for his first "field guidance" of the year, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday.
 
Kim traveled by his private train to the Sinuiju Combined Greenhouse Farm the previous day, whose construction is nearing completion, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Related Article

 
North Korea has been building a large greenhouse farm in vast areas of Wihwa Island, an islet in Sinuiju where the North suffered a great amount of flood damage during the summer of 2024.
 
Since attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the farm in February 2024, Kim has visited the construction site five times, with the most recent visit made in late November.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the construction site of a greenhouse farm in the northwestern city of Sinuiju on Jan. 2, as the construction nears completion, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the construction site of a greenhouse farm in the northwestern city of Sinuiju on Jan. 2, as the construction nears completion, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. [YONHAP]

In a speech, Kim praised the builders for working hard "to transform the island area, once severely hit by natural disaster, into an ideal greenhouse town symbolic of the new era in more than 500 days," according to the KCNA.
 
"The huge construction project and assembly of greenhouse equipment have been completed perfectly and landscaping of the area is now progressing vigorously at the final stage," he added.
 
Kim also expressed his "firm will to more ambitiously plan the undertakings for the promotion of the well-being of the people across the country and radical transformation of the regions and strenuously implement them," according to the report.
  
Kim's choice of the site as the first field inspection of the year comes as Pyongyang steps up efforts to fulfill national goals set out at the 2021 party congress ahead of the upcoming ninth party congress.
 
At the next congress, which South Korea's intelligence authorities expect to take place in February, Pyongyang is expected to present another five-year plan outlining its major policy stances, similar to the previous five-year economic development plan adopted at the 2021 session.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the construction site of a greenhouse farm in the northwestern city of Sinuiju on Jan. 2, as the construction nears completion, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits the construction site of a greenhouse farm in the northwestern city of Sinuiju on Jan. 2, as the construction nears completion, in this photo carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the following day. [YONHAP]


