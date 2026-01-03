 Han River freezes for the first time this season
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Han River freezes for the first time this season

Published: 03 Jan. 2026, 13:26
Ice sheets are seen filling the Han River in southern Seoul on Jan. 3 as temperatures dipped below freezing point in recent days. [KOREA MEETOROLOGICAL ADMINISTRATION]

Ice sheets are seen filling the Han River in southern Seoul on Jan. 3 as temperatures dipped below freezing point in recent days. [KOREA MEETOROLOGICAL ADMINISTRATION]

 
The Korea Meteorological Administration announced Saturday that the Han River officially froze for the first time this season, earlier than usual, as a brutal cold wave gripped much of the nation.
 
The freezing of the river arrived seven days earlier than the seasonal average of Jan. 10, based on data from 1991 to 2020, and 37 days earlier than last year, which marked the second-latest freeze since modern weather observations began in 1906.  
 

Related Article

 
The Han River typically freezes when Seoul's daily low falls below minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) for three consecutive days.
 
Amid the recent cold wave, Seoul's daily low was minus 8.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, minus 10.5 degrees on Thursday and minus 11.4 degrees on Friday. The daily low remained near the minus 10 degrees mark on Saturday at 9.8 degrees.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Han River weather

More in Social Affairs

Han River freezes for the first time this season

Comedian Park Na-rae faces workplace harassment claims from former managers

Morphine found in taxi driver after Seoul crash that killed 1, injured 14

IVE singer Jang Won-young receives backlash from Chinese netizens after calling Hong Kong a 'country'

Fire breaks out in jewelry district in downtown Seoul

Related Stories

Too cold for a swim

People cool off by the river in Seoul as sweltering summer weather hits

Ramen Library x Seoul water buses

Seoul opens registrations for annual triathlon event at Han River

‘Chicken and beer at the Han River?’ (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)