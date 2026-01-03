Morphine found in taxi driver after Seoul crash that killed 1, injured 14
Published: 03 Jan. 2026, 10:26
- SHIN HA-NEE
A taxi driver who drove onto a sidewalk in Jongno District, central Seoul, killing at least one person, has tested positive for morphine and was placed under emergency arrest, police said Saturday.
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death or injury in violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents. The suspect tested positive for morphine in a drug test. Authorities said they plan to request a more detailed analysis from the National Forensic Service.
The accident involving the taxi, a Kia EV6 and two other vehicles occurred at around 6:08 p.m. Friday, on a road in front of Jonggak Station in Jongno District, which resulted in at least one death and injured 14, according to fire authorities.
After colliding with vehicles, the taxi veered onto the sidewalk and struck pedestrians who were waiting to cross at a traffic signal.
A woman was found unresponsive and was transported to the hospital while receiving CPR, but was later pronounced dead. The injured reportedly also include four foreigners, three of whom were Indonesian nationals riding in the taxi. A fire broke out in one of the cars involved in the accident.
The taxi stopped after crashing into a guardrail on the sidewalk. Police have restricted access to the area, citing the possibility of an explosion.
