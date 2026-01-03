 U.S. Embassy 'closely monitoring' situation on complaint against Coupang interim CEO
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

U.S. Embassy 'closely monitoring' situation on complaint against Coupang interim CEO

Published: 03 Jan. 2026, 14:34 Updated: 03 Jan. 2026, 14:35
Harold Rogers, interim Coupang CEO, speaks at the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee in western Seoul on Dec. 31, 2025. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

Harold Rogers, interim Coupang CEO, speaks at the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee in western Seoul on Dec. 31, 2025. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

 
The U.S. Embassy in Seoul said it is “closely monitoring related developments” regarding the National Assembly’s decision to file a complaint against Harold Rogers, a U.S. citizen and interim CEO of e-commerce company Coupang’s Korean operation.
 
In response to an inquiry from the JoongAng Ilbo, the embassy said Friday, “We are aware of the situation.”
 

Related Article

 
On Wednesday, the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee voted to file complaints against seven current and former Coupang executives — including Coupang Inc. Chairman Bom Kim and Rogers — on charges of violating the Act on Testimony and Appraisal Before the National Assembly.
 
The committee decided to apply charges of failure to appear under the Act to Kim, Coupang Vice President Kim Yoo-seok and former CEO Kang Han-seung for not attending a parliamentary hearing. Rogers, along with former CEO Park Dae-jun, Vice President Cho Yong-woo and auditor Yoon Hye-young, will be reported for alleged perjury and related violations under the same law.
 
In diplomatic circles, the phrase “closely monitoring related developments” is commonly used to signal attention to the sensitivity and potential ramifications of an issue.
 
Harold Rogers, interim CEO of Coupang, answers questions from lawmakers during a hearing on the e-commerce giant's massive data leak and other practices at the National Assembly building in western Seoul on Dec. 31, 2025. [YONHAP]

Harold Rogers, interim CEO of Coupang, answers questions from lawmakers during a hearing on the e-commerce giant's massive data leak and other practices at the National Assembly building in western Seoul on Dec. 31, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
While it does not constitute an explicit expression of concern, it may be interpreted as indicating that the embassy is carefully tracking how the National Assembly’s complaint against Rogers will unfold.
 
Coupang has been on a U.S.-focused public opinion campaign, suggesting it has been subjected to unfair criticism following the personal data breach incident. In the United States, concerns have reportedly been raised over the National Assembly summoning and filing criminal complaints against a U.S. citizen over allegations that have not yet been legally confirmed.
 
The National Assembly’s decision to file a complaint against Rogers was made at the request of the National Intelligence Service (NIS). The NIS asked the Assembly to report Rogers for perjury, calling his claim during a recent hearing on Tuesday — that he investigated the data breach incident under NIS instructions — “clearly false.” 
 
Coupang maintains that it conducted an internal investigation at the NIS’s request, while the NIS says it did not issue any directive but merely engaged in “working-level consultations.” The agency explained that it viewed the large-scale personal data breach involving a foreign national as a national security concern and conducted consultations for the purpose of collecting and analyzing relevant information.

BY PARK HYUN-JU [[email protected]]
tags Coupang National Assembly

More in Social Affairs

U.S. Embassy 'closely monitoring' situation on complaint against Coupang interim CEO

Han River freezes for the first time this season

Comedian Park Na-rae faces workplace harassment claims from former managers

Morphine found in taxi driver after Seoul crash that killed 1, injured 14

IVE singer Jang Won-young receives backlash from Chinese netizens after calling Hong Kong a 'country'

Related Stories

National Assembly set to file complaint against Coupang's interim CEO over alleged perjury

Coupang interim CEO Harold Rogers refuses to disclose personal information during Assembly hearing

National Assembly committee to hold hearing on Coupang leak on Dec. 17

Lawmakers grill Coupang CEO over data leak suspect, founder's responsibility

Intelligence service asks parliament to charge Coupang interim chief with perjury
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)