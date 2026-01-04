 Korean business leaders head to China to join President Lee on state visit
Published: 04 Jan. 2026, 20:10
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won arrives at the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center in western Seoul on Jan. 4. [YONHAP]

Korean business leaders departed on a business mission to China on Sunday, accompanying President Lee Jae Myung in his state visit, which includes a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
 
Led by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, the delegation includes Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.
 

“The business mission is heading to China for the first time in six years. I hope everything goes well,” Chey told reporters before leaving for Beijing from the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center in western Seoul.
 
Organized by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), a business lobby headed by Chey, the delegation comprises about 200 business leaders from major conglomerates, including SK Group, Samsung Group, LG Group and Hyundai Motor Group. It marks the KCCI's first business mission to China since 2019.
 
The delegation is expected to take part in several events in China, including a business roundtable to take place on the sidelines of the summit between President Lee and President Xi slated for Monday.
 
During the China visit, the business leaders are expected to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in key sectors, such as semiconductors and batteries.
 
Samsung Electronics operates semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Xi'an and Chongqing, and SK hynix runs chip plants in Wuxi, Chongqing and Dalian. Hyundai Motor and Kia also operate production facilities in Beijing and Yancheng, respectively, and LG Energy Solution runs a battery plant in Nanjing.

Yonhap
