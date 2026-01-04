 North Korea's Kim inspects production of tactical guided weapons at munitions factory
Published: 04 Jan. 2026, 12:53
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, inspects a munitions factory on Jan. 3. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected the production of tactical guided weapons at a munitions factory, instructing officials to expand production capacity by 2.5 times, state media reported Sunday.
 
Kim visited a major munitions factory the previous day and toured its technologically updated production areas to inspect the state of its modernization, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said without revealing the factory's exact location or name.
 

Kim underscored the need for more innovative planning and rational systems to establish a flexible manufacturing system, pointing out lingering "deficiencies" in the modernization of the assembly process and instructing officials to reexamine overall plans for the construction and modernization of munitions enterprises this year, the KCNA said.
 
"Munitions industry should conduct economic organization and direct production and technical upgrading in a scrupulous way so as to suit the present situation where the current munitions production and the modernization project should be pushed ahead with simultaneously," Kim noted.
 
The North Korean leader said the country's tactical guided weapons system has sufficient military value to replace its multiple launch rocket system in the future, revealing plans to equip major military units with the weapon starting in the first half of this year.
 
He also underscored the need to expand the current production capacity by about 2.5 times to meet the demand from the defense ministry and the General Staff for military equipment.
 
"He stressed the need to pay deep attention to improving the quality of products under contract," the KCNA said.

Yonhap
tags Kim Jong-un North Korea weapon muition

