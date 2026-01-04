Korean political parties disagree on how to view Venezuelan president's arrest
Published: 04 Jan. 2026
Korea's two largest political parties set completely differing priorities on the recent arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. While the liberal Democratic Party (DP) emphasized the need to protect Koreans in the South American country, the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) framed the episode as a cautionary example for Korea.
“We, alongside the government, will do everything we can to ensure the safety of Koreans in Venezuela and provide [them with] support,” Baek Seung-ah, spokesperson for the DP's floor leadership, said at a briefing on Sunday.
Additional voices in the DP called for a more pragmatic approach to diplomacy, and some criticized Washington's actions outright.
“Now is the time to strategically pursue pragmatic diplomacy beyond a simplistic pro-United States or pro-China frame,” Kim Young-bae, the DP's secretary on the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, said during a phone call with the JoongAng Ilbo.
Meanwhile, Rep. Yoon Joon-byeonh wrote on Facebook, “Unilateral use of force must not become a universal means of resolving international disputes. I condemn it.”
Other progressive parties also condemned the move. Cho Kuk, the leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, cited a New York Times editorial on social media that described Trump’s attack on Venezuela as “illegal and unwise.” The Jinbo Party held a press conference in front of the U.S. Embassy in central Seoul and argued that Trump's “'America first' policy is moving toward international criminal conduct.”
On the other hand, the conservative PPP used the Venezuelan episode to target the Lee Jae Myung administration.
“Venezuela’s collapse is not someone else’s story,” party spokesperson Cho Yong-sool said. “Korea could face a similar outcome if aggressive stimulus spending, concentration of power, pressure on the opposition and restrictions on the press become routine. We must stop Korea from becoming Venezuela.”
Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon called for a review of how Washington's move could affect Korea's security.
“We need to analyze how this could affect our security,” Han wrote on Facebook. “Politicians who have encouraged anti-American sentiment should refrain from [expressing those opinions].”
Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok said the logic behind Maduro’s arrest could also apply to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“The United States has defined President Maduro not as a head of state but as the leader of a transnational criminal organization,” Lee wrote on Facebook. “The same logic could apply to Kim Jong-un, who faces allegations of drug production and stealing funds through hacking financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide via the Lazarus Group.
“If we do not clearly state [...] that unilateral use of force must not become a universal means of resolving international disputes, we will have nothing to say when China pushes similar logic in the Taiwan Strait or Russia does so in Eastern Europe.”
