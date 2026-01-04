 2026 already sees sharp uptick in cold-related illnesses and fatalities
2026 already sees sharp uptick in cold-related illnesses and fatalities

Published: 04 Jan. 2026, 15:07 Updated: 04 Jan. 2026, 16:06
A pedestrian in thick clothes walks by Gwanghwamun Square, central Seoul, on Jan. 2 as most parts of the country is put under a cold warning. [KIM JUNG-HUN]

Cold-related illnesses are on the rise compared to last year, putting authorities on high alert as a prolonged cold wave grips the country.
 
A total of 143 cases of cold-related illnesses were reported from Dec. 1, 2025, to Friday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
Such illnesses include hypothermia, frostbite and chilblains. Hypothermia, the most common cold-related illness, occurs when a person's core body temperature falls below 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and causes critical organs such as the heart, lungs and brain to malfunction, which can be life-threatening.
 
The number of patients has increased by 18 percent on year, with 121 reported cases of cold-related illnesses and three deaths in 2025. The death toll has also risen by two compared to the same period last year, with five deaths recorded during the past month.
 
In particular, the first two days of 2026 saw a sharp uptick in cases and consecutive fatalities. 
 
Since 2013, the KDCA has operated a cold-related illness emergency room monitoring system, which collects reports from approximately 500 emergency medical institutions nationwide during the winter season.
 
This winter, older adults aged 65 or older accounted for about six out of 10 patients, making them the most affected age group. Most of these cases, or 31.5 percent, occurred between 6 and 9 a.m., and hypothermia was the most common condition at 84.6 percent of the total.
 
People are seen in thick padded coats at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Jan. 2, 2025. [KIM JUNG-HUN]

In general, 81.1 percent of cases occurred outdoors — particularly on roadsides, which accounted for 28 percent. Notably, 12.6 percent of patients were affected inside their homes.
 
To prevent cold-related illnesses, authorities recommend light indoor exercise, adequate hydration and maintaining an indoor temperature between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, with the humidity between 40 and 60 percent.
 
“[Older adults] should avoid going out during cold snaps and take extra care to stay warm,” the KDCA said. “Caregivers should also ensure that [older individuals] are not exposed to extreme cold.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM NAM-YOUNG [[email protected]]
