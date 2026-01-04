Ex-President Yoon urges supporters to 'run like a brave jeoktoma' in New Year's message
Published: 04 Jan. 2026, 13:49 Updated: 04 Jan. 2026, 17:49
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol urged his supporters to “run again like a brave jeoktoma” in a New Year's message, referring to 2026's Chinese zodiac: the red, or jeokto, horse.
“President Yoon’s New Year message is as follows,” wrote attorney Bae Eui-cheol, a legal representative of Yoon, on his social media on Saturday.
“Dear citizens, this year is the year of the red horse,” Yoon wrote. “Like [...] a red steed that charges forward without falling even when wounded, let us rise again with true courage and boldness to reclaim our freedom, sovereignty and prosperity. Let us join forces and keep fighting.”
Bae also shared remarks Yoon made during a meeting. “On New Year’s morning, [former] President Yoon said he prayed for each citizen going through hardship, thinking of their struggles and tears,” said Bae. “We ask that you protect him with prayer rather than worry.”
The Seoul Central District Court on Friday issued an additional arrest warrant for the former president. Yoon now faces charges of violating the National Security Act and abuse of power.
Yoon’s current detention period is set to expire on Jan. 18, but with the new warrant, that time frame can be extended by up to six months. His legal team denounced the decision and called the warrant a “vending machine warrant,” meaning it was too easy and unchallenged.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON
