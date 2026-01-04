Korean far-left political party to screen film on life of captured Venezuelan President Maduro
Published: 04 Jan. 2026, 15:07 Updated: 04 Jan. 2026, 16:05
A Korean far-left political party, the People's Democracy Party, is planning a screening later this month of "Nicolás," a film depicting the life of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was captured in a U.S. military raid on Saturday.
The party's affiliate group, named the Defense Brigade, is recruiting participants for a screening of the first part of "Nicolás," scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the education room on the second floor of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) Incheon headquarters.
“We are screening the first part on Jan. 8, and we originally planned to hold a screening event for the second part at a theater in Seoul along with the director and actors,” said a party official. “But due to the situation in Venezuela, the schedule remains uncertain. The event is hosted by us — the KCTU is only providing the venue.”
The film, produced in Venezuela in the latter half of 2025, chronicles the life of President Maduro and includes Korean subtitles. It covers his early years, upbringing and union activism before coming to power.
The People's Democracy Party and the Defense Brigade previously held a screening of "Nicolás" in November at a small theater in Daehangno, central Seoul, alongside a meeting with a representative from the Venezuelan Embassy. The screenings have since been held nationwide as part of a tour.
President Maduro assumed power in 2013 after the death of former President Hugo Chávez. He is known for his leftist, anti-American stance. A former bus driver and transport union leader, he entered politics after forming ties with Chávez, a military officer.
Maduro was captured in a U.S. military operation and extradited to the United States on Saturday. In March 2020, during President Donald Trump’s first term, the U.S. government indicted Maduro on charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. Trump has said Maduro and his spouse will face trial in courts in New York or Miami.
The KCTU on Saturday issued a statement condemning U.S. sanctions, blockades, foreign interference and military threats, saying they have devastated the lives of the Venezuelan people. The Defense Brigade also released a statement calling for the end of U.S. aggression and the release of President Maduro.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE AH-MI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)