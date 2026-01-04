 Man arrested after claiming Itaewon disaster was 'staged,' victims were 'sex dolls'
Published: 04 Jan. 2026, 12:26
Families of the Itaewon disaster and Jeju Air crash hold a rally at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Dec. 28, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
A man was arrested for repeatedly spreading false information about the Itaewon disaster and mocking the victims and their families.
 
The Seoul Western District Court issued an arrest warrant for the man on charges of defamation and insult on Friday. He is accused of uploading about 700 posts and videos online, including claims that the Itaewon disaster was “staged,” that it was a “drug-related terror attack” and that “the bodies [of the victims] were sex dolls.”
 

This is the first arrest made by the police's secondary victimization investigation unit, which was established last July at the direction of President Lee Jae Myung.
 
The investigation formally began last September, when the families of the Itaewon disaster victims filed complaints over 119 online posts promoting conspiracy theories and defamatory content regarding the incident. During the probe, police found that the man had uploaded edited videos to overseas video platforms and major domestic online communities and disclosed bank account information in what appears to have been an attempt to make money through donations.
 
Police requested the arrest warrant, citing concerns about destruction of evidence, the risk of recidivism and the severity of the crime. 
 
Since its launch six months ago, the secondary victimization investigation unit has received a total of 154 cases, of which 20 have been referred to prosecutors. In addition to investigations, the unit handles reports from bereaved families and policy or legal reviews.
 
Police have also launched eight investigations related to the first anniversary of the Jeju Air crash and requested that harmful posts be deleted or blocked. The police will apply a zero-tolerance policy toward such content, especially since malicious comments aimed at victims of major disasters and their families have led to cases of suicide.
 
“Secondary victimization is a serious crime that goes beyond the expression of opinion. It infringes on the survivors' right to live and their dignity,” said a police official. “Please refrain from spreading unverified claims or mocking the victims.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
