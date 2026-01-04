Police accused of sitting on ex-DP floor leader's alleged wrongdoing for months
Police have received 13 complaints alleging wrongdoing by former Democratic Party (DP) floor leader Kim Byung-kee and plan to begin questioning the complainants on Monday.
Critics say investigators sat on key claims for months, and opposition figures now call for a special counsel to take over the case.
In addition to the multiple criminal complaints filed against Kim, police received additional reports on Sunday alleging his violation of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, as well as dereliction of duty and abuse of authority.
The filing centers on allegations that Kim in 2024 asked a People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker, a former police officer known as a supporter of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, to help block an investigation into his wife over alleged misuse of official funds.
Sunday's complaint has brought Kim's criminal report to 13.
They include allegations that he accepted money in exchange for a party nomination from a former Dongjak District council member, that he overlooked allegations that Rep. Kang Sun-woo took illicit money during general elections, that he received high-end hotel vouchers from Korean Air and that he met Coupang’s CEO over an expensive hotel meal before allegedly asking the e-commerce company to penalize Kim's former aide who later joined the company.
The Seoul Dongjak Police Precinct is also investigating allegations that Kim intervened in his younger son’s transfer admission to Soongsil University. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public crime investigation unit is handling the remaining cases.
Critics point to inadequate process
Most complaints have been filed with the police, but critics have questioned whether investigators are acting quickly enough.
In November last year, Dongjak police secured a statement from Kim's former aide, who said Kim met with a PPP lawmaker with a police background and asked the lawmaker to intervene in a case involving Kim’s spouse. The aide said the lawmaker made a phone call in front of Kim.
That case involved allegations that Kim’s wife used a corporate credit card tied to official expense funds issued to then–Dongjak District Council Vice Chairperson Cho Jin-hee for private purposes. Dongjak police closed the preliminary inquiry, citing insufficient evidence.
Dongjak police also obtained a petition from a former Dongjak District council member that described alleged cash and gift exchanges involving Kim and included details about his wife’s suspected misuse of official expense funds, but authorities did not open a full investigation for about two months after they received the petition.
Dongjak police said they used the time to “verify facts.” The complaint filed on Sunday also asks investigators to examine the former Dongjak police chief and senior investigators for their handling of the matter.
Evidence already out
The petition’s claims also appear to match, in part, spending records released by the Dongjak District Council later.
“Kim Byung-kee’s wife improperly used the corporate credit card linked to Vice Chairperson Cho Jin-hee’s official discretionary funds,” former Dongjak District council members wrote in their petition.
“The spending locations in July and August 2022 centered on areas near the lawmaker’s wife’s residence, Yeouido, where the National Assembly and the district office are, and Daebang-dong. After August, Vice Chairperson Cho’s spending shifted to areas near the district office and her constituency, including Sangdo 2-dong and Sangdo 4-dong.”
Records released by the council show that about half the restaurants where the card was used in July 2022 were in Yeouido. The records also include a charge at a Chinese restaurant in Daebang-dong, Dongjak District, in August, an area near Kim’s home.
Police plan to begin questioning complainants this week.
Investigators will first examine allegations that an aide to Rep. Kang received 100 million won ($69,000) from Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung and discussed it with Kim Byung-kee.
Police plan to summon complainant Lee Sang-wook, chairman of the Justice Party’s Gangseo District chapter, on Monday and former Gangseo District Mayor Kim Tae-woo on Tuesday.
Opposition figures have also pressed for a special probe.
"Kang likely had political backing that allowed her to confidently push a single-candidate nomination for Seoul city council member Kim Kyung," PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok wrote on Facebook. "This is why we need a special counsel for the case."
Criticism of the police investigation has also surfaced within the DP.
“The police investigators seem overly careful around those in power,” a DP official said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
