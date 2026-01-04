 Police officer, tow truck driver killed while responding to traffic accident
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police officer, tow truck driver killed while responding to traffic accident

Published: 04 Jan. 2026, 12:10
A car is damaged due to a crash at the Seohaean Expressway near Gochang in North Jeolla on Jan. 4. [JEONBUK FIRE SERVICE]

A car is damaged due to a crash at the Seohaean Expressway near Gochang in North Jeolla on Jan. 4. [JEONBUK FIRE SERVICE]

 
A police officer and a tow truck driver were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while responding to a traffic accident on a highway.
 
Three vehicles collided near the Gochang Interchange on the northbound lanes of the Seohaean Expressway at around 1:23 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities.
 

Related Article

 
The initial accident occurred when a drunk driver’s vehicle came to a stop in the first lane. The two cars behind it subsequently crashed into each other.
 
While responding to the scene, a police officer and a tow truck driver were hit and killed by a speeding SUV.
 
Nine others were injured and transported to nearby hospitals. The injured included the SUV driver, four members of the driver's family, two emergency medical personnel and other motorists involved in the initial collision.
 
Police suspect the SUV driver fell asleep at the wheel and plan to charge the person with fatal injury under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags police death

More in Social Affairs

Man arrested after claiming Itaewon disaster was 'staged,' victims were 'sex dolls'

Police officer, tow truck driver killed while responding to traffic accident

U.S. Embassy 'closely monitoring' situation on complaint against Coupang interim CEO

Han River freezes for the first time this season

Comedian Park Na-rae faces workplace harassment claims from former managers

Related Stories

Daegu man arrested for killing girlfriend after pushing her during argument

Police request pretrial detention warrant for man who drove truck into traditional market

New mother dies in fall trying to escape Osan building fire

Jury trial to be held for Korean university student accused of offering job to schoolmate killed in Cambodia

Korean man found dead inside duffel bag in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese police investigating
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)