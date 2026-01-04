Comedian Park Na-rae faces workplace harassment claims from former managers

Han River freezes for the first time this season

U.S. Embassy 'closely monitoring' situation on complaint against Coupang interim CEO

Police officer, tow truck driver killed while responding to traffic accident

Man arrested after claiming Itaewon disaster was 'staged,' victims were 'sex dolls'

Related Stories

Daegu man arrested for killing girlfriend after pushing her during argument

Police request pretrial detention warrant for man who drove truck into traditional market

New mother dies in fall trying to escape Osan building fire

Jury trial to be held for Korean university student accused of offering job to schoolmate killed in Cambodia

Korean man found dead inside duffel bag in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese police investigating