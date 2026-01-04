 Surfing through the cold
Published: 04 Jan. 2026, 19:58
Surfers ride the waves at a beach in Yangyang County on Jan. 4, a day before sohan , or the less cold winter period in the traditional lunar calendar. [YONHAP]

Surfers ride the waves at a beach in Yangyang County, Gangwon, on Jan. 4, a day before sohan, or the minor cold winter period in the traditional lunar calendar.
