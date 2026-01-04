 Leaving me behind… you’ll pay for it
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Leaving me behind… you’ll pay for it

Published: 04 Jan. 2026, 20:30
 
The People Power Party has intensified criticism of Lee Hye-hoon after President Lee Jae Myung nominated the former party lawmaker as his planning and budget minister. While portraying her decision to join the administration as a political betrayal, the opposition has also raised allegations of land speculation involving her family. The episode underscores growing tensions surrounding cross-party appointments, as the opposition seeks to discredit the nomination while distancing itself from a figure who has crossed party lines. [PARK YONG-SEOK] 
tags Cartoons

More in Cartoons

Leaving me behind… you’ll pay for it

Sunday's fortune: An 'Ice Flower' that melts hearts

Saturday's fortunes: Staying true to your own path

Friday's fortune: The season for 'Winter Sleep'

Panic

Related Stories

Going from bad to worse

Preventing child abuse together

What?…

Sorry for the nonsense...

After giving a gift…
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)