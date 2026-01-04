Leaving me behind… you’ll pay for it

The People Power Party has intensified criticism of Lee Hye-hoon after President Lee Jae Myung nominated the former party lawmaker as his planning and budget minister. While portraying her decision to join the administration as a political betrayal, the opposition has also raised allegations of land speculation involving her family. The episode underscores growing tensions surrounding cross-party appointments, as the opposition seeks to discredit the nomination while distancing itself from a figure who has crossed party lines. [PARK YONG-SEOK]