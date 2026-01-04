 K League to introduce major rule changes for 2026 season
K League to introduce major rule changes for 2026 season

Published: 04 Jan. 2026, 14:58 Updated: 04 Jan. 2026, 15:08
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors celebrate winning the 2025 K League 1 season at Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Nov. 8, 2025. [NEWS1]

The K League will introduce major rule changes in the upcoming 2026 season, including a revised U-22 player requirement and a new foreign player system.
 
Previously, the U-22 rule required teams to include one U-22 player in the starting lineup and another on the bench. If a team failed to meet that requirement, the squad could not use all five substitutions.
 

Related Article

 
From 2026, all K League 1 clubs may use five substitutions, even without a U-22 starter. Teams will still need to have two U-22 players on the bench. 
 
The K League will also change its foreign player regulations. All clubs will be able to register foreign players without a numerical cap, a move that eliminates the roster limit for the first time since the league launched in 1983.
 
Daegu FC forward Cesinha, front left, dribbles the ball during a K League 1 match against FC Anyang at Daegu iM Bank Park in Daegu on Nov. 30, 2025. [YONHAP]

The league, however, will continue to restrict how many foreign players can play in a match. K League 1 teams can field up to five foreign players per game, while K League 2 clubs can do so with up to four. 
 
Teams competing in the AFC Champions League can field more foreign players than the number they can use in the K League, as the continental competition does not impose a foreign player limit.
 
Suwon FC forward Pablo Sabbag, front center, celebrates scoring during a K League 1 match against Daegu FC at Suwon Sports Complex in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 2, 2025. [YONHAP]

The K League will also reopen the goalkeeping market to foreign players. Starting from the 2026 campaign, clubs will be allowed to register foreign goalkeepers, ending a ban that lasted 26 years.
 
The second division will also grow from 14 to 17, with Yongin FC, Gimhae FC and Paju Frontier joining the league for the upcoming season.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
