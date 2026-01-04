Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan, Celtic's Yang Hyun-jun shine ahead of Korea's World Cup preparations in March
Published: 04 Jan. 2026, 13:44 Updated: 04 Jan. 2026, 13:48
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan and Celtic winger Yang Hyun-jun both found the back of the net on Saturday, showcasing their skills ahead of Korea's final stage of preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
Hwang registered an assist in the fourth minute in a Premier League fixture against West Ham at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, with Jhon Arias converting a cut-back from the Korean forward to grab a lead.
Hwang came back in the 31st minute for a penalty taker and finished the job, scoring his first goal for Wolves this season in his 15th appearance. Mateus Mane added one more in the 41st minute for a perfect 3-0 win, sealing Wolves' first win in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.
Hwang, however, failed to play through the final whistle, as he was substituted off in the 61st minute after exhibiting pain in his thigh. Hamstring injuries have troubled him in the past four years, during which he had a hectic schedule with Wolves and the Korean national team.
The Wolves forward's return can broaden Korea's attacking patterns and reduce the country's reliance on Los Angeles FC forward Son Heung-min.
Hwang will have time to recover from the injury and improve his form until the March international break rolls around. His injury, meanwhile, comes while Wolves struggle in the ongoing Premier League season, with the club sitting at the bottom with one win, three draws and 16 losses as of Sunday.
Over in Glasgow, Scotland, Yang accelerated onto the ball before striking it against Rangers in the 19th minute, although his goal was not enough to save his team from a 3-1 loss.
Yang appears to have settled into a regular role as a wingback in manager Wilfried Nancy’s 3-4-3 system, a development that carries added significance for Hong’s plans with Korea.
Hong has worked on a back-three formation, where the wingback's performance often determines how well it functions. The role demands full-match involvement in both attack and defense, and it can shape the team’s balance.
Hong has tested several wide options, including Seol Young-woo of Red Star Belgrade, Lee Tae-seok of FK Austria Wien and Kim Moon-hwan and Lee Myung-jae of Daejeon Hana Citizen, but the manager has not yet solidified a clear first-choice for the role. Most of those players built their experience in a back four as fullbacks, not as wingbacks in a back three.
Hong’s choices of wingback could expand with Yang and Jens Castrop of Borussia Monchengladbach, who has demonstrated his talent as a wingback.
Korea will play two friendlies in Europe during the March break, with a match against Austria reportedly confirmed and the other opponent yet to be determined.
The Taeguk Warriors will head to the 2026 World Cup after reaching the round of 16 at the 2022 edition, marking their first appearance in the round of 16 in 12 years.
Korea is set to face co-host Mexico, South Africa and a European playoff winner in Group A. As the expanded 2026 World Cup includes 48 countries, Korea can still reach the 32-team knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SONG JI-HOON, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]

