 Britain says it and France bombed suspected Islamic State arms dump in Syria
Published: 04 Jan. 2026, 12:53
Syrian cecurity forces are deployed after clashes erupted during a protest by members of the Alawite community in the city of Latakia, Syria, on Dec. 28, 2025. [EPA/YONHAP]

Britain and France's air forces conducted a joint operation on Saturday evening to bomb a suspected underground arms cache previously used by the Islamic State group in Syria, Britain's defense ministry said.
 
Western aircraft have been conducting patrols to stop a resurgence of the Islamist militant group that ruled parts of Syria until 2019. Intelligence analysis identified an underground facility believed to be used to store weapons and explosives in the mountains north of Palmyra, Britain said.
 

“Our aircraft used Paveway IV guided bombs to target a number of access tunnels down to the facility; whilst detailed assessment is now underway, initial indications are that the target was engaged successfully,” Britain's defense ministry said in a statement.
 
Britain said that the area was “devoid of any civilian habitation” before the attack, and that all its aircraft had returned safely.
 
“This action shows our [...] leadership, and determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies, to stamp out any resurgence of Daesh and their dangerous and violent ideologies in the Middle East,” British Defence Secretary John Healey said, referring to the Islamic State by an alternative name.
 
Britain said it used Typhoon FGR4 combat jets, supported by a Voyager refueling tanker, to bomb the target.

Reuters
