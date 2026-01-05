Venezuela crisis will have limited impact on South Korean economy: Gov't

The United States' recent attack on Venezuela and North Korea's ballistic missile launch are expected to have a limited impact on the South Korean economy, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Monday.The assessment was made in an emergency meeting held to review the economic situation following the recent events, which was attended by officials from the Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, as well as the Bank of Korea and the Financial Services Commission.The Finance Ministry said it will cooperate with related authorities to monitor and respond to further developments and any impact on financial markets and the economy.On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States has captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a large-scale military strike, and will run the South American country until a safe and proper transition occurs there.Shortly after the announcement, North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the East Sea. The launch also came as South Korean President Lee Jae Myung was set to depart for Beijing for summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Yonhap