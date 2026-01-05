 Crisis-proof crypto?
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Crisis-proof crypto?

Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 18:38
Despite the Venezuela crisis, cryptocurrency prices rose across the board on Jan. 5. A screen at Bithumb Lounge’s Gangnam branch in Seocho District, southern Seoul, displays the Bitcoin trading price. As of 11:10 a.m. on the same day, Bitcoin was up 1.84 percent from 24 hours earlier, reaching $92,793 on the global coin tracking site CoinMarketCap. [NEWS1]

Despite the Venezuela crisis, cryptocurrency prices rose across the board on Jan. 5. A screen at Bithumb Lounge’s Gangnam branch in Seocho District, southern Seoul, displays the Bitcoin trading price. As of 11:10 a.m. on the same day, Bitcoin was up 1.84 percent from 24 hours earlier, reaching $92,793 on the global coin tracking site CoinMarketCap. [NEWS1]

 
Despite the Venezuela crisis, cryptocurrency prices rose across the board on Jan. 5. A screen at Bithumb Lounge’s Gangnam branch in Seocho District, southern Seoul, displays the Bitcoin trading price. As of 11:10 a.m. on the same day, Bitcoin was up 1.84 percent from 24 hours earlier, reaching $92,793 on the global coin tracking site CoinMarketCap. [NEWS1]
tags bitcoin

More in Finance

Kospi sets new record as it blows past 4,400 mark

Crisis-proof crypto?

KRX to introduce new IPO review criteria for strategic tech companies

Samsung chief's stock value more than doubles amid chip boom in 2025

Kospi bursts past 4,400 mark for first time

Related Stories

Head in the sand (KOR)

Smokin' token

Crypto climbs

Crypto dip

Bitcoin's sudden surge
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)