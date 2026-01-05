Crisis-proof crypto?

Despite the Venezuela crisis, cryptocurrency prices rose across the board on Jan. 5. A screen at Bithumb Lounge’s Gangnam branch in Seocho District, southern Seoul, displays the Bitcoin trading price. As of 11:10 a.m. on the same day, Bitcoin was up 1.84 percent from 24 hours earlier, reaching $92,793 on the global coin tracking site CoinMarketCap. [NEWS1]