 KRX to introduce new IPO review criteria for strategic tech companies
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

KRX to introduce new IPO review criteria for strategic tech companies

Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 14:26
A placard celebrating a record high for the Korean benchmark stock index Kospi is hung on the walls of the Korea Exchange office in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 24, 2025. [NEWS1]

A placard celebrating a record high for the Korean benchmark stock index Kospi is hung on the walls of the Korea Exchange office in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Oct. 24, 2025. [NEWS1]

 
Korea's main bourse operator on Monday introduced a series of new review criteria for initial public offerings specifically targeting companies in core technologies, such as artificial intelligence.
 
The Korea Exchange (KRX) said it has completed amending rules on listing regulation enforcement as part of efforts to improve the credibility of the Kosdaq market.
 

Related Article

 
Under the revision, the KRX plans to introduce customized and industry-specific technology review criteria to support the swift public listing of companies in strategic tech industries.
 
In particular, the bourse operator plans to introduce different review standards for each segment in the AI value chain, from semiconductors to AI-related software and power supplies.
 
The KRX also plans to strengthen the listing maintenance rule for Kosdaq-listed companies starting this month.
 
Under the new rule, the minimum market capitalization threshold for delisting will be raised to 15 billion won ($10.4 million) from the current 4 billion won, the bourse operator said.

Yonhap
tags Korea Exchange Kospi IPO

More in Finance

KRX to introduce new IPO review criteria for strategic tech companies

Samsung chief's stock value more than doubles amid chip boom in 2025

Kospi bursts past 4,400 mark for first time

Foreign ownership in Korean stock market reaches highest level in nearly 6 years: Report

BOK chief warns of imbalanced recovery with outsize growth of chips

Related Stories

Kospi maintains hot streak as it surpasses 2,800 for first time this year

IPO mania continues into 2021, small investors leading way

Kospi bursts past 4,400 mark for first time

Kospi companies see profits double in first three quarters

Celebrity chef Paik Jong-won's Theborn Korea files for Kospi listing
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)