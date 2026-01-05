KRX to introduce new IPO review criteria for strategic tech companies

Korea's main bourse operator on Monday introduced a series of new review criteria for initial public offerings specifically targeting companies in core technologies, such as artificial intelligence.The Korea Exchange (KRX) said it has completed amending rules on listing regulation enforcement as part of efforts to improve the credibility of the Kosdaq market.Under the revision, the KRX plans to introduce customized and industry-specific technology review criteria to support the swift public listing of companies in strategic tech industries.In particular, the bourse operator plans to introduce different review standards for each segment in the AI value chain, from semiconductors to AI-related software and power supplies.The KRX also plans to strengthen the listing maintenance rule for Kosdaq-listed companies starting this month.Under the new rule, the minimum market capitalization threshold for delisting will be raised to 15 billion won ($10.4 million) from the current 4 billion won, the bourse operator said.Yonhap