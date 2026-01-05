Samsung chief's stock value more than doubles amid chip boom in 2025

Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong saw the value of his stock holdings more than double in 2025 on the back of strong gains in the Korean tech giant's share price amid the global AI boom, data showed Monday.The combined value of Lee's stock assets came to 25.8 trillion won ($17.8 billion) as of Friday, up 13.9 trillion won from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea CXO Institute.The increase came as the value of Lee's stake in Samsung Electronics jumped 7.3 trillion won over the period to 12.5 trillion won amid the company's robust performance in the semiconductor sector.Shares of Samsung Electronics closed at 128,500 won per share Friday, compared with 53,400 won a year earlier.Celltrion CEO Seo Jung-jin followed, with the value of his shares reaching 13.6 trillion won as of Friday, up 3.2 trillion won over the one-year period.Kim Beom-su, founder of Kakao Corp. and Chung Mong-joon, the largest shareholder of HD Hyundai, each saw the value of their stock assets rise by more than 2 trillion won during the period.The data showed the total value of stock holdings held by the top 45 business tycoons came to 93.3 trillion won as of Friday, soaring 61.3 percent from a year earlier.Yonhap